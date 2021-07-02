Wall Street Analyst Initiated Tempur Sealy International Inc. [TPX]. What else is Wall St. saying

Tempur Sealy International Inc. [NYSE: TPX] gained 0.85% on the last trading session, reaching $39.19 price per share at the time. The company report on June 28, 2021 that Tempur Sealy Brands Top Industry Rankings.

– Sealy and Tempur-Pedic Named #1 and #2 Mattress Brands in U.S.

Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE: TPX, “Company” or “Tempur Sealy”), the company synonymous with innovation in the mattress industry, announced that its Sealy® and Tempur-Pedic® brands were ranked as the #1 and #2 best-selling mattress brands in the U.S., according to Furniture ‘s list of the Top 20 U.S. Bedding Producers.* Furniture, one of the most-respected trade publications in the bedding industry, estimated that Sealy’s sales increased 14.6%, to over $1.6 billion, and that Tempur-Pedic’s sales increased 23.5%, to nearly $1.4 billion, in 2020. This marks the second-consecutive year in which the Sealy brand has been recognized as the #1 best-selling mattress brand in the U.S.

Tempur Sealy International Inc. represents 203.70 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $7.73 billion with the latest information. TPX stock price has been found in the range of $38.56 to $39.415.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.80M shares, TPX reached a trading volume of 1637422 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Tempur Sealy International Inc. [TPX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TPX shares is $48.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TPX stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Tempur Sealy International Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on March 30, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on March 10, 2021, representing the official price target for Tempur Sealy International Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $30 to $40, while UBS kept a Buy rating on TPX stock. On July 31, 2020, analysts increased their price target for TPX shares from 75 to 100.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Tempur Sealy International Inc. is set at 1.01, with the Price to Sales ratio for TPX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.98. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 25.12, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.47. Price to Free Cash Flow for TPX in the course of the last twelve months was 12.80 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

Trading performance analysis for TPX stock

Tempur Sealy International Inc. [TPX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.67. With this latest performance, TPX shares dropped by -0.10% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 43.76% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 117.87% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TPX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.56, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 62.91, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.35 for Tempur Sealy International Inc. [TPX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 38.29, while it was recorded at 38.68 for the last single week of trading, and 31.08 for the last 200 days.

Tempur Sealy International Inc. [TPX]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Tempur Sealy International Inc. [TPX] shares currently have an operating margin of +14.03 and a Gross Margin at +44.08. Tempur Sealy International Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +9.49.

Return on Total Capital for TPX is now 23.59, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 16.73. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 80.82, with Return on Assets sitting at 10.95. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Tempur Sealy International Inc. [TPX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 338.17. Additionally, TPX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 77.18, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 51.47. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 317.34, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 72.42.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Tempur Sealy International Inc. [TPX] managed to generate an average of $38,756 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 9.73 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.15.Tempur Sealy International Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

Tempur Sealy International Inc. [TPX]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Tempur Sealy International Inc. posted 0.17/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TPX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Tempur Sealy International Inc. go to 27.90%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Tempur Sealy International Inc. [TPX]

There are presently around $7,300 million, or 94.80% of TPX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TPX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 18,729,404, which is approximately -0.118% of the company’s market cap and around 2.00% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 18,622,172 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $729.8 million in TPX stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $664.82 million in TPX stock with ownership of nearly 4.764% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Tempur Sealy International Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 178 institutional holders increased their position in Tempur Sealy International Inc. [NYSE:TPX] by around 22,506,638 shares. Additionally, 194 investors decreased positions by around 28,443,276 shares, while 37 investors held positions by with 135,313,202 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 186,263,116 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TPX stock had 77 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,650,291 shares, while 42 institutional investors sold positions of 10,082,263 shares during the same period.