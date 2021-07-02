Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. [VNDA] stock Initiated by BofA Securities analyst, price target now $22

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ: VNDA] stock went on a downward path that fall over -1.12% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 8.02%. The company report on May 13, 2021 that Vanda Pharmaceuticals Announces Participation at Upcoming 2021 Investor Conferences.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (Vanda) (Nasdaq: VNDA) announced that Vanda’s management will participate at the following investor conferences:.

Bank of America Securities 2021 Virtual Health Care Conference on Thursday, May 13, 2021 at 11:00 AM ET.

Over the last 12 months, VNDA stock rose by 78.29%. The one-year Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 7.52. The average equity rating for VNDA stock is currently 1.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $1.12 billion, with 55.15 million shares outstanding and 54.11 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 427.35K shares, VNDA stock reached a trading volume of 1421786 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. [VNDA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VNDA shares is $23.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VNDA stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 12, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on January 14, 2021, representing the official price target for Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $14, while Citigroup analysts kept a Buy rating on VNDA stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. is set at 0.69, with the Price to Sales ratio for VNDA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.43. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.51, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.18. Price to Free Cash Flow for VNDA in the course of the last twelve months was 18.57 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 6.80.

VNDA Stock Performance Analysis:

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. [VNDA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.02. With this latest performance, VNDA shares gained by 20.03% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 60.05% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 78.29% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VNDA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 71.00, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 72.76, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 68.94 for Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. [VNDA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 18.40, while it was recorded at 20.86 for the last single week of trading, and 15.06 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. [VNDA] shares currently have an operating margin of +10.98 and a Gross Margin at +89.99. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +9.40.

Return on Total Capital for VNDA is now 6.10, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 5.26. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 5.40, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.59. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. [VNDA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 3.00. Additionally, VNDA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 2.92, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 2.55. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 2.54, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 2.46.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. [VNDA] managed to generate an average of $79,921 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.80 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.49.Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 6.80 and a Current Ratio set at 6.80.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. [VNDA] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1,162 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VNDA stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 10,033,270, which is approximately 2.228% of the company’s market cap and around 3.40% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 4,035,484 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $85.83 million in VNDA stocks shares; and ARMISTICE CAPITAL, LLC, currently with $80.74 million in VNDA stock with ownership of nearly -29.694% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 100 institutional holders increased their position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ:VNDA] by around 5,332,452 shares. Additionally, 83 investors decreased positions by around 6,000,542 shares, while 22 investors held positions by with 43,282,861 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 54,615,855 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VNDA stock had 28 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,808,947 shares, while 18 institutional investors sold positions of 1,064,169 shares during the same period.