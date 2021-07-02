US Foods Holding Corp. [USFD] moved down -0.83: Why It’s Important

US Foods Holding Corp. [NYSE: USFD] closed the trading session at $38.04 on 07/01/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $37.61, while the highest price level was $38.94. The company report on June 28, 2021 that US Foods Solves Operators’ Steak Challenges with Tender by Design™ Process.

National launch of Tender by Design™ now gives operators across the country access to tender, high-quality and competitively priced beef year-round.

US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE: USFD) announced the national launch of Tender by Design™, a revolutionary process by which frozen beef can now be just as high quality and tender as fresh. The proprietary Tender by Design™ process gives operators access to high-quality steaks year-round at a competitive price and allows for easier inventory and portion control to respond to the ebb and flow of restaurant traffic. Tender by Design™ is being introduced under the company’s well-known Stock Yards® brand. The launch includes 6-, 8- and 10-ounce half-faced center cut choice top sirloin steaks and an 8-ounce baseball cut choice top sirloin steak.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 14.20 percent and weekly performance of -1.73 percent. The stock has been moved at 14.06 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -2.29 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 0.53 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.82M shares, USFD reached to a volume of 2280348 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about US Foods Holding Corp. [USFD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for USFD shares is $45.64 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on USFD stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for US Foods Holding Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on April 09, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on January 25, 2021, representing the official price target for US Foods Holding Corp. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $22 to $45, while BMO Capital Markets kept a Outperform rating on USFD stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for US Foods Holding Corp. is set at 1.14, with the Price to Sales ratio for USFD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.37. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.40, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.10. Price to Free Cash Flow for USFD in the course of the last twelve months was 17.11 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

USFD stock trade performance evaluation

US Foods Holding Corp. [USFD] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.73. With this latest performance, USFD shares dropped by -2.29% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 14.06% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 89.82% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for USFD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.16, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.19, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.02 for US Foods Holding Corp. [USFD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 38.79, while it was recorded at 37.77 for the last single week of trading, and 33.86 for the last 200 days.

US Foods Holding Corp. [USFD]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and US Foods Holding Corp. [USFD] shares currently have an operating margin of +0.45 and a Gross Margin at +16.47. US Foods Holding Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -0.99.

Return on Total Capital for USFD is now 1.09, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -2.46. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -5.83, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.91. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, US Foods Holding Corp. [USFD] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 152.90. Additionally, USFD Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 60.46, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 49.83. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 166.57, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 57.42.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, US Foods Holding Corp. [USFD] managed to generate an average of -$8,692 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 15.95 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.93.US Foods Holding Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

US Foods Holding Corp. [USFD]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $7,948 million, or 96.00% of USFD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of USFD stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 18,210,205, which is approximately 1.717% of the company’s market cap and around 0.80% of the total institutional ownership; INVESCO LTD., holding 16,970,282 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $645.55 million in USFD stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $616.38 million in USFD stock with ownership of nearly -22.2% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in US Foods Holding Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 158 institutional holders increased their position in US Foods Holding Corp. [NYSE:USFD] by around 36,408,824 shares. Additionally, 156 investors decreased positions by around 34,125,552 shares, while 48 investors held positions by with 138,398,373 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 208,932,749 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. USFD stock had 48 new institutional investments in for a total of 13,684,800 shares, while 53 institutional investors sold positions of 4,450,302 shares during the same period.