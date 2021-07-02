The Macerich Company [MAC] Is Currently 1.37 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

The Macerich Company [NYSE: MAC] stock went on an upward path that rose over 1.37% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 0.65%. The company report on June 2, 2021 that Macerich Issues 2020 Corporate Responsibility Report.

– Report Highlights People-First Approach that Guided 2020 Actions, and Continued Industry Leadership in Sustainability -.

Macerich (NYSE: MAC), one of the nation’s leading owners, operators and developers of one-of-a-kind retail and mixed-use properties in top markets, issued the Company’s Corporate Responsibility Report with data for the period ending December 31, 2020.

Over the last 12 months, MAC stock rose by 112.64%. The one-year The Macerich Company stock forecast points to a potential downside of -26.63. The average equity rating for MAC stock is currently 3.40, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $4.01 billion, with 206.52 million shares outstanding and 198.04 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.28M shares, MAC stock reached a trading volume of 2759347 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on The Macerich Company [MAC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MAC shares is $14.61 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MAC stock is a recommendation set at 3.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Deutsche Bank have made an estimate for The Macerich Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 28, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on December 21, 2020, representing the official price target for The Macerich Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $8 to $9.50, while Citigroup kept a Sell rating on MAC stock. On December 10, 2020, analysts increased their price target for MAC shares from 8 to 12.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Macerich Company is set at 0.78, with the Price to Sales ratio for MAC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.35. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.04, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.00. Price to Free Cash Flow for MAC in the course of the last twelve months was 269.16.

MAC Stock Performance Analysis:

The Macerich Company [MAC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.65. With this latest performance, MAC shares gained by 1.93% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 73.71% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 112.64% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MAC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 65.12, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 65.72, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.49 for The Macerich Company [MAC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 15.81, while it was recorded at 18.41 for the last single week of trading, and 12.19 for the last 200 days.

Insight into The Macerich Company Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The Macerich Company [MAC] shares currently have an operating margin of +28.96 and a Gross Margin at +15.07. The Macerich Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -11.67.

Return on Total Capital for MAC is now 2.64, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -1.27. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -3.75, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.02. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, The Macerich Company [MAC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 280.64. Additionally, MAC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 73.73, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 68.97. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 187.61, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 49.29.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, The Macerich Company [MAC] managed to generate an average of -$136,909 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.02 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.09.

MAC Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MAC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The Macerich Company go to 0.21%.

The Macerich Company [MAC] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $2,558 million, or 72.00% of MAC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MAC stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 21,876,619, which is approximately 4.119% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 19,141,927 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $354.13 million in MAC stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $132.31 million in MAC stock with ownership of nearly -1.749% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in The Macerich Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 165 institutional holders increased their position in The Macerich Company [NYSE:MAC] by around 43,086,633 shares. Additionally, 120 investors decreased positions by around 35,911,799 shares, while 53 investors held positions by with 59,273,576 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 138,272,008 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MAC stock had 67 new institutional investments in for a total of 16,706,340 shares, while 44 institutional investors sold positions of 28,826,313 shares during the same period.