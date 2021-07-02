Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. [SGMO] Revenue clocked in at $131.40 million, down -23.04% YTD: What’s Next?

Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: SGMO] surged by $0.04 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $12.21 during the day while it closed the day at $12.01. The company report on May 25, 2021 that Sangamo Therapeutics Appoints Prathyusha Duraibabu, CPA, MBA, to Chief Financial Officer.

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: SGMO), a genomic medicine company, announced the appointment of Prathyusha Duraibabu, CPA, MBA as Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, effective June 1, 2021. Ms. Duraibabu will lead all financial activities and report to the Chief Executive Officer.

“Prathyusha has served as our Principal Accounting Officer for nearly two years and has contributed significantly to Sangamo with her wealth of experience and proven track record in optimizing financial strategy and operations, driving organizational change, and building diverse teams,” said Sandy Macrae, Chief Executive Officer of Sangamo. “I look forward to Prathyusha’s leadership and savvy which will bolster our growing genomic medicine company.”.

Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. stock has also gained 1.78% of its value over the past 7 days. However, SGMO stock has declined by -2.20% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -28.77% and lost -23.04% year-on date.

The market cap for SGMO stock reached $1.70 billion, with 143.11 million shares outstanding and 118.93 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.02M shares, SGMO reached a trading volume of 997183 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. [SGMO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SGMO shares is $20.10 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SGMO stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on May 04, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Guggenheim raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on January 07, 2021, representing the official price target for Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $16, while Stifel analysts kept a Hold rating on SGMO stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. is set at 0.47, with the Price to Sales ratio for SGMO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 12.91. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.65, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.16. Price to Free Cash Flow for SGMO in the course of the last twelve months was 16.75 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 4.60.

SGMO stock trade performance evaluation

Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. [SGMO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.78. With this latest performance, SGMO shares gained by 10.59% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -28.77% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 28.04% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SGMO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.81, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 61.90, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.93 for Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. [SGMO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.26, while it was recorded at 11.97 for the last single week of trading, and 12.04 for the last 200 days.

Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. [SGMO]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. [SGMO] shares currently have an operating margin of -109.61. Sangamo Therapeutics Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -102.37.

Return on Total Capital for SGMO is now -25.49, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -23.95. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -26.00, with Return on Assets sitting at -15.35. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. [SGMO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 8.45. Additionally, SGMO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 7.79, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 4.48. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 7.71, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 7.11.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. [SGMO] managed to generate an average of -$292,969 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.39 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.15.Sangamo Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.60 and a Current Ratio set at 4.60.

Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. [SGMO]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $954 million, or 56.50% of SGMO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SGMO stocks are: WASATCH ADVISORS INC with ownership of 10,328,423, which is approximately 2.542% of the company’s market cap and around 0.70% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 9,788,014 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $117.55 million in SGMO stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $109.56 million in SGMO stock with ownership of nearly 7.91% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 85 institutional holders increased their position in Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:SGMO] by around 8,613,860 shares. Additionally, 110 investors decreased positions by around 7,416,582 shares, while 43 investors held positions by with 63,412,722 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 79,443,164 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SGMO stock had 21 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,782,215 shares, while 36 institutional investors sold positions of 1,841,242 shares during the same period.