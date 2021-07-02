Physicians Realty Trust [DOC] Revenue clocked in at $443.40 million, up 2.81% YTD: What’s Next?

Physicians Realty Trust [NYSE: DOC] loss -0.92% on the last trading session, reaching $18.30 price per share at the time. The company report on June 18, 2021 that Physicians Realty Trust Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend and Announces Date for the Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Release and Conference Call.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) (the “Company”) announced that the Company’s Board of Trustees has authorized, and the Company has declared, a quarterly cash dividend of $0.23 per common share and unit for the quarter ending June 30, 2021. “We are proud to declare and pay our 32nd consecutive quarterly dividend. As we remain committed to our strategy of providing clean and safe strategically located health care facilities, we continue to seek opportunities to expand our portfolio of world class medical office real estate. We look forward to discussing our second quarter 2021 results in our earnings release and related conference call, scheduled for August 4, 2021,” said John T. Thomas, the Company’s President and Chief Executive Officer.

The dividend will be payable on July 16, 2021, to common shareholders and unit holders of record on July 2, 2021.

Physicians Realty Trust represents 215.47 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $3.94 billion with the latest information. DOC stock price has been found in the range of $18.22 to $18.59.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.99M shares, DOC reached a trading volume of 1857412 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Physicians Realty Trust [DOC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DOC shares is $20.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DOC stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Robert W. Baird have made an estimate for Physicians Realty Trust shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on June 14, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on March 15, 2021, representing the official price target for Physicians Realty Trust stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $20, while Jefferies analysts kept a Buy rating on DOC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Physicians Realty Trust is set at 0.30, with the Price to Sales ratio for DOC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.89. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.45, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.02. Price to Free Cash Flow for DOC in the course of the last twelve months was 231.95.

Trading performance analysis for DOC stock

Physicians Realty Trust [DOC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.58. With this latest performance, DOC shares dropped by -0.33% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 2.75% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 4.04% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DOC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.23, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 28.87, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.29 for Physicians Realty Trust [DOC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 18.62, while it was recorded at 18.65 for the last single week of trading, and 18.06 for the last 200 days.

Physicians Realty Trust [DOC]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Physicians Realty Trust [DOC] shares currently have an operating margin of +49.71 and a Gross Margin at +57.73. Physicians Realty Trust’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +47.77.

Return on Total Capital for DOC is now 5.15, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 5.09. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 8.30, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.78. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Physicians Realty Trust [DOC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 57.53. Additionally, DOC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 36.52, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 34.43. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 57.22, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 36.32.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.99 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.10.

Physicians Realty Trust [DOC]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DOC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Physicians Realty Trust go to 9.70%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Physicians Realty Trust [DOC]

There are presently around $3,489 million, or 91.80% of DOC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DOC stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 30,782,017, which is approximately 2.937% of the company’s market cap and around 0.70% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 30,420,170 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $556.69 million in DOC stocks shares; and ALLIANCEBERNSTEIN L.P., currently with $156.83 million in DOC stock with ownership of nearly 9.212% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Physicians Realty Trust stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 179 institutional holders increased their position in Physicians Realty Trust [NYSE:DOC] by around 13,686,850 shares. Additionally, 152 investors decreased positions by around 18,336,682 shares, while 52 investors held positions by with 158,609,856 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 190,633,388 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DOC stock had 38 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,331,498 shares, while 34 institutional investors sold positions of 2,470,434 shares during the same period.