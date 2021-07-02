New Mountain Finance Corporation [NMFC] Stock trading around $13.29 per share: What’s Next?

New Mountain Finance Corporation [NASDAQ: NMFC] traded at a high on 07/01/21, posting a 0.91 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $13.29. The company report on May 19, 2021 that New Mountain Finance Corporation Celebrates 10-Year Anniversary of Initial Public Offering by Ringing Closing Bell on NASDAQ.

New Mountain Finance Corporation (Nasdaq: NMFC) (“NMFC” or “the Company”) will commemorate the 10th anniversary of its Initial Public Offering by ringing the Nasdaq Closing Bell at 4 p.m. EDT on May 19, 2021.

In recognition of this milestone, Steven B. Klinsky, NMFC Chairman, Robert A. Hamwee, CEO, and John R. Kline, President & COO will preside over the ringing of the Closing Bell live at the Nasdaq MarketSite in Times Square, New York City.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 745149 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of New Mountain Finance Corporation stands at 2.09% while the volatility over the past one month is 1.88%.

The market cap for NMFC stock reached $1.29 billion, with 96.83 million shares outstanding. Compared to the average trading volume of 419.94K shares, NMFC reached a trading volume of 745149 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about New Mountain Finance Corporation [NMFC]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NMFC shares is $13.17 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NMFC stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Hovde Group have made an estimate for New Mountain Finance Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on March 05, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on August 10, 2020, representing the official price target for New Mountain Finance Corporation stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for New Mountain Finance Corporation is set at 0.24, with the Price to Sales ratio for NMFC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.81. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.03.

How has NMFC stock performed recently?

New Mountain Finance Corporation [NMFC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.31. With this latest performance, NMFC shares dropped by -0.37% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 17.09% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 40.49% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NMFC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.10, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.43, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.00 for New Mountain Finance Corporation [NMFC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 13.10, while it was recorded at 12.97 for the last single week of trading, and 11.87 for the last 200 days.

New Mountain Finance Corporation [NMFC]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and New Mountain Finance Corporation [NMFC] shares currently have an operating margin of +51.27 and a Gross Margin at +73.08. New Mountain Finance Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +21.58.

Return on Total Capital for NMFC is now 4.44, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 1.90. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 4.67, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.84. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, New Mountain Finance Corporation [NMFC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 147.12. Additionally, NMFC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 59.53, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 58.03. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 139.75, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 56.55.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.78 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.09.

Earnings analysis for New Mountain Finance Corporation [NMFC]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NMFC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for New Mountain Finance Corporation go to 1.49%.

Insider trade positions for New Mountain Finance Corporation [NMFC]

There are presently around $420 million, or 34.01% of NMFC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NMFC stocks are: WELLS FARGO & COMPANY/MN with ownership of 3,587,926, which is approximately 2.222% of the company’s market cap and around 10.17% of the total institutional ownership; ROUND TABLE SERVICES, LLC, holding 2,598,847 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $34.54 million in NMFC stocks shares; and LSV ASSET MANAGEMENT, currently with $28.94 million in NMFC stock with ownership of nearly 1.359% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in New Mountain Finance Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 59 institutional holders increased their position in New Mountain Finance Corporation [NASDAQ:NMFC] by around 2,411,986 shares. Additionally, 64 investors decreased positions by around 3,926,511 shares, while 25 investors held positions by with 25,263,559 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 31,602,056 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NMFC stock had 13 new institutional investments in for a total of 881,828 shares, while 20 institutional investors sold positions of 608,631 shares during the same period.