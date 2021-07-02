Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd. [METX] Is Currently -0.16 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd. [NASDAQ: METX] traded at a low on 07/01/21, posting a -0.16 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $0.97. The company report on July 1, 2021 that Meten EdtechX to Enhance Online Merge Offline (OMO) Services for Students.

Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd. (Nasdaq: METX) (“Meten EdtechX” or the “Company”), one of the leading omnichannel English language training (“ELT”) service providers in China, announced that the Company plans to enhance its online merge offline (OMO) services for its students. Since the beginning of 2021, the Company has completed the online delivery of 84,000 class hours of its offline courses through the OMO system, which contributed RMB21 million in gross billing.

OMO is an integrated learning model which combines the advantages of the online education with those of the traditional offline education, providing students with scale and personalization associated with online education, and real, effective learning experiences associated with offline education. The OMO model can help the Company quickly recover from the negative impact of the COVID-19 epidemic on offline businesses, lower customer acquisition costs, and improve operational efficiency. In addition, the OMO model can better meet the students’ various needs, enhance their sense of experience, provide convenience for students, and increase customer retention and satisfaction.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 1237324 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd. stands at 2.82% while the volatility over the past one month is 3.75%.

The market cap for METX stock reached $100.90 million, with 55.66 million shares outstanding and 42.61 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 8.00M shares, METX reached a trading volume of 1237324 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd. is set at 0.04, with the Price to Sales ratio for METX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.71.

Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd. [METX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.86. With this latest performance, METX shares dropped by -1.20% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -47.35% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -91.93% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for METX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.57, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 39.66, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 35.99 for Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd. [METX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.2237, while it was recorded at 0.9785 for the last single week of trading, and 2.5339 for the last 200 days.

Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd. [METX]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd. [METX] shares currently have an operating margin of -44.68 and a Gross Margin at +30.49. Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -45.82.

Additionally, METX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 536.31, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 42.36.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd. [METX] managed to generate an average of -$16,927 per employee.Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.20 and a Current Ratio set at 0.20.

Insider trade positions for Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd. [METX]

There are presently around $1 million, or 6.70% of METX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of METX stocks are: AMUNDI ASSET MANAGEMENT US, INC. with ownership of 511,112, which is approximately -1.709% of the company’s market cap and around 32.92% of the total institutional ownership; RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, holding 269,600 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.26 million in METX stocks shares; and HRT FINANCIAL LP, currently with $80000.0 in METX stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of June and at the time of the June reporting period, where 9 institutional holders increased their position in Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd. [NASDAQ:METX] by around 329,222 shares. Additionally, 8 investors decreased positions by around 687,343 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 8,140 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,008,425 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. METX stock had 7 new institutional investments in for a total of 156,949 shares, while 6 institutional investors sold positions of 678,314 shares during the same period.