Maxim Integrated Products Inc. [MXIM] is 18.85% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Maxim Integrated Products Inc. [NASDAQ: MXIM] price surged by 0.38 percent to reach at $0.4. The company report on June 28, 2021 that Maxim Integrated’s Infrared-Based Dynamic Gesture Sensor Detects a Broader Range of Hand Gestures at Greater Distances, Ensuring Drivers’ Eyes Remain on the Road.

MAX25405 next-generation optical sensor recognizes a variety of gestures in a quarter of the size and at 10x lower cost than camera-based time-of-flight systems in next-generation automotive, industrial and consumer applications.

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ: MXIM) introduced the next generation of its infrared-based dynamic optical sensor, able to sense a broader range of gestures at extended distances. The MAX25405 detects a wider proximity of movement and doubles the sensing range to 40cm when compared to earlier generations, all in a quarter of the size and at 10x lower cost than time-of-flight (ToF) camera-based systems in automotive, industrial and consumer applications. These enhancements offer an alternative to voice communications, enabling drivers to focus on the road.

A sum of 1624727 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 2.54M shares. Maxim Integrated Products Inc. shares reached a high of $105.49 and dropped to a low of $104.22 until finishing in the latest session at $105.36.

The one-year MXIM stock forecast points to a potential downside of -8.82. The average equity rating for MXIM stock is currently 2.80, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Maxim Integrated Products Inc. [MXIM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MXIM shares is $96.82 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MXIM stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cowen have made an estimate for Maxim Integrated Products Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on April 29, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Nomura raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on March 20, 2020, representing the official price target for Maxim Integrated Products Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $62 to $65, while Cowen kept a Market Perform rating on MXIM stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Maxim Integrated Products Inc. is set at 1.75, with the Price to Sales ratio for MXIM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 11.49. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 13.14, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.59. Price to Free Cash Flow for MXIM in the course of the last twelve months was 52.34 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 4.90.

MXIM Stock Performance Analysis:

Maxim Integrated Products Inc. [MXIM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.04. With this latest performance, MXIM shares gained by 4.18% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 22.48% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 73.83% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MXIM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 65.82, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 71.10, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.58 for Maxim Integrated Products Inc. [MXIM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 98.56, while it was recorded at 104.02 for the last single week of trading, and 88.03 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Maxim Integrated Products Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Maxim Integrated Products Inc. [MXIM] shares currently have an operating margin of +31.64 and a Gross Margin at +65.24. Maxim Integrated Products Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +29.88.

Return on Total Capital for MXIM is now 24.99, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 23.65. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 37.38, with Return on Assets sitting at 17.76. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Maxim Integrated Products Inc. [MXIM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 63.52. Additionally, MXIM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 38.84, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 29.01. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 62.89, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 38.46.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Maxim Integrated Products Inc. [MXIM] managed to generate an average of $92,016 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.73 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.59.Maxim Integrated Products Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.90 and a Current Ratio set at 5.40.

MXIM Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Maxim Integrated Products Inc. posted 0.58/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.57/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 1.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MXIM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Maxim Integrated Products Inc. go to 21.91%.

Maxim Integrated Products Inc. [MXIM] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $23,659 million, or 85.30% of MXIM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MXIM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 29,143,758, which is approximately -2.997% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 22,626,560 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.38 billion in MXIM stocks shares; and PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, currently with $1.63 billion in MXIM stock with ownership of nearly -39.982% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Maxim Integrated Products Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 271 institutional holders increased their position in Maxim Integrated Products Inc. [NASDAQ:MXIM] by around 26,930,091 shares. Additionally, 297 investors decreased positions by around 27,515,446 shares, while 105 investors held positions by with 170,111,369 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 224,556,906 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MXIM stock had 55 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,393,131 shares, while 58 institutional investors sold positions of 3,507,970 shares during the same period.