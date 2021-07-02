Marqeta Inc. [MQ] moved down -0.28: Why It’s Important

Marqeta Inc. [NASDAQ: MQ] loss -0.28% or -0.08 points to close at $28.07 with a heavy trading volume of 1632913 shares. The company report on June 17, 2021 that Marqeta Announces Full Exercise and Closing of Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shares.

Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ: MQ) announced that the underwriters of its initial public offering have exercised in full their option to purchase from Marqeta an additional 6,818,181 shares of its Class A common stock at the initial public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions. The sale of these additional shares of Class A common stock closed earlier, following the closing on June 11, 2021 of the sale of 45,454,546 shares of Marqeta’s Class A common stock. As a result, Marqeta has received total gross proceeds, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and estimated offering expenses, of approximately $1.41 billion.

Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC and J.P. Morgan acted as lead book-running managers for the offering. Citigroup, Barclays, William Blair and KeyBanc Capital Markets acted as book-running managers. Nomura, HSBC, R. Seelaus & Co., LLC and Siebert Williams Shank acted as co-managers.

If we look at the average trading volume of 4.06M shares, MQ reached to a volume of 1632913 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Mizuho have made an estimate for Marqeta Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on June 25, 2021.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Marqeta Inc. is set at 1.79, with the Price to Sales ratio for MQ stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 44.90.

Marqeta Inc. [MQ] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.03.

Marqeta Inc. [MQ]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Marqeta Inc. [MQ] shares currently have an operating margin of -16.22 and a Gross Margin at -4.29. Marqeta Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -16.43.

Return on Total Capital for MQ is now -20.32, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -20.80. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -22.42, with Return on Assets sitting at -14.01. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Marqeta Inc. [MQ] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 6.32. Additionally, MQ Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 5.95, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 3.98.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Marqeta Inc. [MQ] managed to generate an average of -$93,703 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.55 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.85.Marqeta Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.80 and a Current Ratio set at 2.80.