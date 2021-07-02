Market Analysts see DICK’S Sporting Goods Inc. [DKS] gaining to $147. Time to buy?

DICK’S Sporting Goods Inc. [NYSE: DKS] closed the trading session at $101.50 on 07/01/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $99.85, while the highest price level was $102.12. The company report on June 28, 2021 that DICK’S Sporting Goods And The DICK’S Sporting Goods Foundation Celebrate Girls In Sport By Providing 15,000 Gifts Of Sports Equipment To Youth Athletes On 8-City Tour.

Current and Past Professional female athletes Sabrina Ionescu, Sam Mewis, Elena Delle Donne, Swin Cash, Arike Ogunbowale, and Amy Rodriguez partner with The DICK’S Foundation to help youth athletes from girls’ programs in under-resourced communities.

The DICK’S Sporting Goods Foundation Sports Matter Giving Truck is hitting the road again for a third tour around the country, this time working exclusively with girls’ sports programs in under-resourced communities.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 80.57 percent and weekly performance of 2.86 percent. The stock has been moved at 80.09 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 4.86 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 28.04 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.79M shares, DKS reached to a volume of 906426 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DKS shares is $112.22 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DKS stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cowen have made an estimate for DICK’S Sporting Goods Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on June 30, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Stephens raised their target price from $74 to $95. The new note on the price target was released on June 04, 2021, representing the official price target for DICK’S Sporting Goods Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $98 to $113, while Telsey Advisory Group kept a Outperform rating on DKS stock. On May 24, 2021, analysts increased their price target for DKS shares from 80 to 98.

The Average True Range (ATR) for DICK’S Sporting Goods Inc. is set at 3.61, with the Price to Sales ratio for DKS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.79. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.31, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 21.35. Price to Free Cash Flow for DKS in the course of the last twelve months was 4.09 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.80.

DKS stock trade performance evaluation

DICK’S Sporting Goods Inc. [DKS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.86. With this latest performance, DKS shares gained by 4.86% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 80.09% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 149.94% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DKS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.06, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 63.79, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.28 for DICK’S Sporting Goods Inc. [DKS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 91.88, while it was recorded at 100.58 for the last single week of trading, and 72.05 for the last 200 days.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Inc. [DKS]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and DICK’S Sporting Goods Inc. [DKS] shares currently have an operating margin of +9.67 and a Gross Margin at +32.07. DICK’S Sporting Goods Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +5.53.

Return on Total Capital for DKS is now 17.96, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 11.25. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 26.05, with Return on Assets sitting at 7.37. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, DICK’S Sporting Goods Inc. [DKS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 134.66. Additionally, DKS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 57.39, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 40.64. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 114.46, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 48.78.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, DICK’S Sporting Goods Inc. [DKS] managed to generate an average of $10,584 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 161.78 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.33.DICK’S Sporting Goods Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for DICK’S Sporting Goods Inc. [DKS] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DKS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for DICK’S Sporting Goods Inc. go to 14.84%.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Inc. [DKS]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $7,240 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DKS stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 7,048,627, which is approximately 77.766% of the company’s market cap and around 32.90% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 6,439,664 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $653.63 million in DKS stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $550.62 million in DKS stock with ownership of nearly 2.09% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in DICK’S Sporting Goods Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 184 institutional holders increased their position in DICK’S Sporting Goods Inc. [NYSE:DKS] by around 11,868,504 shares. Additionally, 221 investors decreased positions by around 12,430,089 shares, while 56 investors held positions by with 47,035,150 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 71,333,743 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DKS stock had 69 new institutional investments in for a total of 922,299 shares, while 63 institutional investors sold positions of 2,655,862 shares during the same period.