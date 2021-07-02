Market Analysts see Beyond Meat Inc. [BYND] gaining to $178. Time to buy?

Beyond Meat Inc. [NASDAQ: BYND] loss -2.86% or -4.5 points to close at $152.99 with a heavy trading volume of 2431793 shares. The company report on June 28, 2021 that DoorDash And Beyond Meat Introduce Limited Edition Summer Grilling Kits For On-Demand Delivery.

With more than half of Americans admitting to shopping for their BBQ supplies last-minute, limited edition grilling kits provide a convenient solution beginning July 1.

DoorDash (NYSE: DASH), the nation’s leading last-mile logistics platform, announced a partnership with Beyond Meat®, a leader in plant-based meat, to offer limited-edition, July 4th grilling kits to help customers host the ultimate BBQ featuring this summer’s hottest grilling essential: the sizzling new Beyond Burger®. The kits are available exclusively on DoorDash for on-demand delivery from DashMart, a new type of convenience store owned, operated, and curated by DoorDash.

It opened the trading session at $156.43, the shares rose to $158.50 and dropped to $149.66, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for BYND points out that the company has recorded 20.95% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -53.2% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 3.78M shares, BYND reached to a volume of 2431793 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BYND shares is $123.57 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BYND stock is a recommendation set at 2.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Bernstein have made an estimate for Beyond Meat Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on June 16, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on May 24, 2021, representing the official price target for Beyond Meat Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $155 to $125, while Canaccord Genuity kept a Hold rating on BYND stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Beyond Meat Inc. is set at 7.85, with the Price to Sales ratio for BYND stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 22.45. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 36.43, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 18.35.

Beyond Meat Inc. [BYND] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.30. With this latest performance, BYND shares gained by 2.17% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 20.95% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 8.01% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BYND stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.98, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.21, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.28 for Beyond Meat Inc. [BYND]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 133.16, while it was recorded at 154.01 for the last single week of trading, and 144.27 for the last 200 days.

Beyond Meat Inc. [BYND]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Beyond Meat Inc. [BYND] shares currently have an operating margin of -7.75 and a Gross Margin at +32.07. Beyond Meat Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -12.97.

Return on Total Capital for BYND is now -7.67, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -13.48. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -14.04, with Return on Assets sitting at -11.47. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Beyond Meat Inc. [BYND] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 10.93. Additionally, BYND Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 9.85, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 8.57. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 3.25, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 2.93.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Beyond Meat Inc. [BYND] managed to generate an average of -$75,360 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 10.70 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.88.Beyond Meat Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 16.10 and a Current Ratio set at 18.10.

Beyond Meat Inc. [BYND]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BYND. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Beyond Meat Inc. go to -6.90%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Beyond Meat Inc. [BYND]

There are presently around $4,845 million, or 51.90% of BYND stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BYND stocks are: BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO with ownership of 6,781,932, which is approximately 27.423% of the company’s market cap and around 3.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 3,937,542 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $602.4 million in BYND stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $338.76 million in BYND stock with ownership of nearly 1.892% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Beyond Meat Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 235 institutional holders increased their position in Beyond Meat Inc. [NASDAQ:BYND] by around 6,043,171 shares. Additionally, 214 investors decreased positions by around 4,735,562 shares, while 83 investors held positions by with 20,891,001 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 31,669,734 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BYND stock had 80 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,316,506 shares, while 84 institutional investors sold positions of 1,672,844 shares during the same period.