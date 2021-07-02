Market Analysts see Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AUPH] gaining to $35. Time to buy?

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ: AUPH] traded at a high on 07/01/21, posting a 0.08 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $12.97. The company report on June 30, 2021 that Aurinia Awards $250,000 in Grants to Support Patient Navigation Programs.

Five patient organizations will receive funds to implement plans aimed at reducing health disparities, connecting people living with systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) and lupus nephritis (LN) with needed health management resources.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: AUPH / TSX: AUP) (the Company) announced the recipients of five $50,000 grant awards to support implementation patient navigation programs targeted toward disadvantaged populations at most risk of developing SLE and LN. Each non-profit patient-focused organization will receive funds to support their proposed one-year pilot programs with the goal of helping people living with these conditions to navigate the complexities of diagnosis and disease management, support better adherence to medical appointments and treatments, and provide customized resources and education.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3003365 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. stands at 4.55% while the volatility over the past one month is 4.83%.

The market cap for AUPH stock reached $1.66 billion, with 128.16 million shares outstanding and 122.93 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.47M shares, AUPH reached a trading volume of 3003365 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AUPH shares is $11.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AUPH stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 25, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, H.C. Wainwright dropped their target price from $34 to $28. The new note on the price target was released on November 03, 2020, representing the official price target for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $20, while BTIG Research analysts kept a Buy rating on AUPH stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. is set at 0.64, with the Price to Sales ratio for AUPH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 32.59. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.49.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AUPH] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -10.18. With this latest performance, AUPH shares dropped by -6.49% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -7.09% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -18.68% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AUPH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.70, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.79, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.10 for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AUPH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 12.78, while it was recorded at 13.39 for the last single week of trading, and 13.97 for the last 200 days.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AUPH]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AUPH] shares currently have an operating margin of -194.50. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -204.88.

Return on Total Capital for AUPH is now -29.55, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -31.16. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -31.51, with Return on Assets sitting at -27.16. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AUPH] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 2.06. Additionally, AUPH Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 2.02, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 1.81. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1.87, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 1.83.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AUPH] managed to generate an average of -$468,452 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 75.78 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.13.

Insider trade positions for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AUPH]

There are presently around $677 million, or 46.85% of AUPH stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AUPH stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 9,310,445, which is approximately 61.562% of the company’s market cap and around 8.02% of the total institutional ownership; ORBIMED ADVISORS LLC, holding 6,069,032 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $78.72 million in AUPH stocks shares; and NEA MANAGEMENT COMPANY, LLC, currently with $67.09 million in AUPH stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 97 institutional holders increased their position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ:AUPH] by around 10,791,036 shares. Additionally, 66 investors decreased positions by around 16,514,194 shares, while 20 investors held positions by with 24,911,454 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 52,216,684 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AUPH stock had 46 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,351,302 shares, while 19 institutional investors sold positions of 3,429,751 shares during the same period.