Longbow lifts Microchip Technology Incorporated [MCHP] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Microchip Technology Incorporated [NASDAQ: MCHP] slipped around -2.04 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $147.70 at the close of the session, down -1.36%. The company report on June 23, 2021 that MPLAB® Cloud Tools Ecosystem Brings Secure, Platform-independent Development Workflow to PIC® and AVR® Microcontrollers.

New platform combines configuration and collaboration tools with knowledge-based search to modernize the embedded development workflow.

Microcontroller (MCU) design is now easier than ever with the new MPLAB cloud tools ecosystem available for PIC and AVR devices from Microchip Technology Inc. (Nasdaq: MCHP). The free, all-in-one cloud platform combines easy, integrated search and discovery of example code, graphical configuration of projects and code debugging in a collaborative environment. This environment enables enterprise-scale rapid development while simplifying software design for users at all skill levels with an intuitive browser-based interface and cloud connectivity.

Microchip Technology Incorporated stock is now 6.94% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. MCHP Stock saw the intraday high of $150.88 and lowest of $147.47 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 166.67, which means current price is +11.44% above from all time high which was touched on 02/17/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.70M shares, MCHP reached a trading volume of 1473989 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Microchip Technology Incorporated [MCHP]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MCHP shares is $176.17 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MCHP stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Longbow have made an estimate for Microchip Technology Incorporated shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 23, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on February 03, 2021, representing the official price target for Microchip Technology Incorporated stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $102 to $125, while Cowen kept a Market Perform rating on MCHP stock. On November 06, 2020, analysts increased their price target for MCHP shares from 130 to 145.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Microchip Technology Incorporated is set at 3.43, with the Price to Sales ratio for MCHP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.45. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.51, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.03. Price to Free Cash Flow for MCHP in the course of the last twelve months was 28.21 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.60.

How has MCHP stock performed recently?

Microchip Technology Incorporated [MCHP] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.95. With this latest performance, MCHP shares dropped by -5.01% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 7.98% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 43.23% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MCHP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.64, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.16, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.29 for Microchip Technology Incorporated [MCHP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 150.57, while it was recorded at 150.27 for the last single week of trading, and 139.61 for the last 200 days.

Microchip Technology Incorporated [MCHP]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Microchip Technology Incorporated [MCHP] shares currently have an operating margin of +18.38 and a Gross Margin at +44.99. Microchip Technology Incorporated’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +6.42.

Return on Total Capital for MCHP is now 6.75, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.53. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 6.40, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.06. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Microchip Technology Incorporated [MCHP] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 169.93. Additionally, MCHP Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 62.95, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 55.04. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 144.40, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 53.49.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Microchip Technology Incorporated [MCHP] managed to generate an average of $17,918 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.63 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.32.Microchip Technology Incorporated’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

Earnings analysis for Microchip Technology Incorporated [MCHP]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MCHP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Microchip Technology Incorporated go to 11.40%.

Insider trade positions for Microchip Technology Incorporated [MCHP]

There are presently around $36,909 million, or 92.60% of MCHP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MCHP stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 30,536,822, which is approximately 2.786% of the company’s market cap and around 1.95% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 19,804,309 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.93 billion in MCHP stocks shares; and PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, currently with $2.65 billion in MCHP stock with ownership of nearly 37.987% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Microchip Technology Incorporated stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 425 institutional holders increased their position in Microchip Technology Incorporated [NASDAQ:MCHP] by around 17,653,744 shares. Additionally, 433 investors decreased positions by around 13,302,810 shares, while 152 investors held positions by with 218,935,658 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 249,892,212 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MCHP stock had 103 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,585,701 shares, while 84 institutional investors sold positions of 1,572,249 shares during the same period.