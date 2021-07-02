Lennar Corporation [LEN] Stock trading around $101.78 per share: What’s Next?

Lennar Corporation [NYSE: LEN] closed the trading session at $101.78 on 07/01/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $98.84, while the highest price level was $102.23. The company report on June 24, 2021 that Jeff Roos, Regional President for Lennar, Named 2021 Inductee into California Homebuilding Foundation’s Hall of Fame.

Lennar Corporation (NYSE: LEN and LEN.B), one of the nation’s leading homebuilders, announced that Jeff Roos, Regional President for Lennar’s Western Region, is one of five 2021 inductees into California Homebuilding Foundation’s (CHF) Hall of Fame.

CHF will host its 36th annual Hall of Fame gala as a virtual event on June 24, blending tradition with technology as it recognizes homebuilding professionals for their outstanding accomplishments.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 33.52 percent and weekly performance of 4.64 percent. The stock has been moved at 30.44 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 5.64 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -1.60 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.36M shares, LEN reached to a volume of 2691811 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Lennar Corporation [LEN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LEN shares is $116.42 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LEN stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Lennar Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on June 18, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wells Fargo raised their target price to Equal Weight. The new note on the price target was released on April 16, 2021, representing the official price target for Lennar Corporation stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Lennar Corporation is set at 2.54, with the Price to Sales ratio for LEN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.39. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.66, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.38. Price to Free Cash Flow for LEN in the course of the last twelve months was 7.96.

LEN stock trade performance evaluation

Lennar Corporation [LEN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.64. With this latest performance, LEN shares gained by 5.64% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 30.44% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 70.26% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LEN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.92, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 71.39, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.20 for Lennar Corporation [LEN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 98.75, while it was recorded at 99.17 for the last single week of trading, and 87.51 for the last 200 days.

Lennar Corporation [LEN]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Lennar Corporation [LEN] shares currently have an operating margin of +13.87 and a Gross Margin at +23.02. Lennar Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +10.85.

Return on Total Capital for LEN is now 12.16, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 10.20. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 14.36, with Return on Assets sitting at 8.22. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Lennar Corporation [LEN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 41.93. Additionally, LEN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 29.54, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 25.20. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 33.59, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 23.67.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Lennar Corporation [LEN] managed to generate an average of $256,624 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 24.35 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.76.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Lennar Corporation [LEN] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LEN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Lennar Corporation go to 10.70%.

Lennar Corporation [LEN]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $26,406 million, or 95.60% of LEN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LEN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 28,718,411, which is approximately 0.416% of the company’s market cap and around 1.60% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 24,649,712 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.51 billion in LEN stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $2.36 billion in LEN stock with ownership of nearly 6.788% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Lennar Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of June and at the time of the June reporting period, where 371 institutional holders increased their position in Lennar Corporation [NYSE:LEN] by around 23,656,291 shares. Additionally, 343 investors decreased positions by around 21,411,978 shares, while 86 investors held positions by with 214,377,654 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 259,445,923 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LEN stock had 118 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,926,222 shares, while 82 institutional investors sold positions of 4,288,916 shares during the same period.