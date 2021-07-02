Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc. [KTOS] moved up 0.56: Why It’s Important

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc. [NASDAQ: KTOS] price surged by 0.56 percent to reach at $0.16. The company report on July 1, 2021 that Kratos Developing Hypersonic Flight Experiment Test Vehicle in Maryland.

Defense & Rocket Support Services Division Contract to Bring New Jobs to Glen Burnie Facility.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (Nasdaq: KTOS), a leading National Security Solutions provider, announced that its Defense & Rocket Support Services (DRSS) Division has received a contract from the Navy Surface Warfare Center Port Hueneme Division, White Sands Detachment to develop a hypersonic, experimental test vehicle to perform flight tests for the maturation of high-speed flight technology for missile defense and hypersonics research.

A sum of 1364419 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.13M shares. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc. shares reached a high of $29.0765 and dropped to a low of $28.095 until finishing in the latest session at $28.65.

The one-year KTOS stock forecast points to a potential downside of -0.88. The average equity rating for KTOS stock is currently 2.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc. [KTOS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KTOS shares is $28.40 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KTOS stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Noble Capital Markets have made an estimate for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on May 06, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on February 26, 2021, representing the official price target for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $29, while Robert W. Baird analysts kept a Neutral rating on KTOS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc. is set at 0.85, with the Price to Sales ratio for KTOS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.56. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.83, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.12. Price to Free Cash Flow for KTOS in the course of the last twelve months was 144.39 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 3.20.

KTOS Stock Performance Analysis:

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc. [KTOS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.41. With this latest performance, KTOS shares gained by 12.71% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 3.17% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 86.89% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KTOS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 65.71, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 67.38, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.44 for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc. [KTOS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 26.09, while it was recorded at 28.33 for the last single week of trading, and 25.11 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc. [KTOS] shares currently have an operating margin of +4.24 and a Gross Margin at +26.27. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +10.77.

Return on Total Capital for KTOS is now 2.76, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 7.16. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 10.74, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.86. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc. [KTOS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 41.95. Additionally, KTOS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 29.55, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 24.84. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 40.89, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 28.81.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc. [KTOS] managed to generate an average of $25,156 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.79 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.54.Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.20 and a Current Ratio set at 3.70.

KTOS Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for KTOS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc. go to 2.00%.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc. [KTOS] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $3,103 million, or 89.30% of KTOS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of KTOS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 11,362,307, which is approximately 31.585% of the company’s market cap and around 1.00% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 9,494,172 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $272.01 million in KTOS stocks shares; and ARK INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $150.18 million in KTOS stock with ownership of nearly 134.693% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 111 institutional holders increased their position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc. [NASDAQ:KTOS] by around 13,711,689 shares. Additionally, 124 investors decreased positions by around 15,805,788 shares, while 38 investors held positions by with 78,772,306 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 108,289,783 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. KTOS stock had 41 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,428,563 shares, while 26 institutional investors sold positions of 1,993,747 shares during the same period.