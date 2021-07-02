Hovde Group lifts Valley National Bancorp [VLY] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Valley National Bancorp [NASDAQ: VLY] traded at a high on 07/01/21, posting a 0.67 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $13.52. The company report on June 30, 2021 that Valley National Bancorp Expands Into Dynamic Westchester County, NY Market With Acquisition of High-Performing Westchester Bank Holding Corporation.

Valley National Bancorp (“Valley”) (NASDAQ:VLY) and The Westchester Bank Holding Corporation (“Westchester”) announced that they have entered into a definitive merger agreement whereby Valley will acquire Westchester, parent company of The Westchester Bank. The acquisition of this high-performing commercial bank will provide Valley a physical footprint and additional commercial lending expertise in the demographically attractive Westchester County (NY) market.

Westchester is the largest independent commercially focused bank headquartered in Westchester County with total assets of $1.3 billion, total loans of over $0.9 billion, and total deposits above $1.1 billion across its seven branch network as of March 31, 2021. Westchester has consistently produced returns on average assets above 1.25% supported by a robust net interest margin, and an efficiency ratio below 50%. This acquisition will supplement Valley’s existing Westchester County lending operations, and add a strong low-cost core funding base in the market.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 1764524 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Valley National Bancorp stands at 2.25% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.59%.

The market cap for VLY stock reached $5.47 billion, with 405.15 million shares outstanding and 398.03 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.15M shares, VLY reached a trading volume of 1764524 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Valley National Bancorp [VLY]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VLY shares is $14.92 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VLY stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Hovde Group have made an estimate for Valley National Bancorp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on April 07, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Keefe Bruyette raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on February 10, 2021, representing the official price target for Valley National Bancorp stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $7, while Citigroup analysts kept a Sell rating on VLY stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Valley National Bancorp is set at 0.35, with the Price to Sales ratio for VLY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.05. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.23, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.04. Price to Free Cash Flow for VLY in the course of the last twelve months was 14.45.

How has VLY stock performed recently?

Valley National Bancorp [VLY] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.46. With this latest performance, VLY shares dropped by -5.06% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 39.53% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 81.72% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VLY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.59, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.99, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.47 for Valley National Bancorp [VLY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 14.02, while it was recorded at 13.49 for the last single week of trading, and 11.30 for the last 200 days.

Valley National Bancorp [VLY]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Valley National Bancorp [VLY] shares currently have an operating margin of +35.03. Valley National Bancorp’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +25.07.

Return on Total Capital for VLY is now 6.68, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 5.80. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 8.70, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.00. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Valley National Bancorp [VLY] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 82.24. Additionally, VLY Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 45.13, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 9.26. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 46.55, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 24.38.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Valley National Bancorp [VLY] managed to generate an average of $123,805 per employee.

Earnings analysis for Valley National Bancorp [VLY]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VLY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Valley National Bancorp go to 5.00%.

Insider trade positions for Valley National Bancorp [VLY]

There are presently around $3,530 million, or 66.70% of VLY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VLY stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 56,579,206, which is approximately 8.458% of the company’s market cap and around 0.80% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 38,472,187 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $520.14 million in VLY stocks shares; and DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP, currently with $311.39 million in VLY stock with ownership of nearly -0.375% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Valley National Bancorp stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 116 institutional holders increased their position in Valley National Bancorp [NASDAQ:VLY] by around 28,256,968 shares. Additionally, 151 investors decreased positions by around 14,767,794 shares, while 57 investors held positions by with 218,063,357 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 261,088,119 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VLY stock had 38 new institutional investments in for a total of 12,063,627 shares, while 34 institutional investors sold positions of 2,620,552 shares during the same period.