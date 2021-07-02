For First Horizon Corporation [FHN], Analyst sees a rise to $20. What next?

First Horizon Corporation [NYSE: FHN] surged by $0.05 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $17.48 during the day while it closed the day at $17.33. The company report on July 1, 2021 that First Horizon Corporation Announces Departure of Chief Financial Officer William Losch.

Anthony Restel to serve as interim Chief Financial Officer.

First Horizon Corporation (NYSE: FHN or “First Horizon”) announced that Chief Financial Officer William “BJ” Losch will be departing effective July 31, 2021, to pursue another opportunity at Live Oak Bancshares. Chief Operating Officer Anthony Restel will serve as interim CFO following Losch’s departure until a permanent successor is named.

First Horizon Corporation stock has also loss -1.03% of its value over the past 7 days. However, FHN stock has inclined by 0.64% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 35.60% and gained 35.82% year-on date.

The market cap for FHN stock reached $9.39 billion, with 552.25 million shares outstanding and 544.01 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.64M shares, FHN reached a trading volume of 4195970 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about First Horizon Corporation [FHN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FHN shares is $20.96 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FHN stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Hovde Group have made an estimate for First Horizon Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on June 23, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on October 08, 2020, representing the official price target for First Horizon Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $12, while Raymond James analysts kept a Strong Buy rating on FHN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for First Horizon Corporation is set at 0.46, with the Price to Sales ratio for FHN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.53. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.27, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 26.59. Price to Free Cash Flow for FHN in the course of the last twelve months was 4.06.

FHN stock trade performance evaluation

First Horizon Corporation [FHN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.03. With this latest performance, FHN shares dropped by -9.65% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 35.60% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 84.36% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FHN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.25, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 40.46, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.36 for First Horizon Corporation [FHN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 18.38, while it was recorded at 17.44 for the last single week of trading, and 14.89 for the last 200 days.

First Horizon Corporation [FHN]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and First Horizon Corporation [FHN] shares currently have an operating margin of +32.38. First Horizon Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +24.81.

Return on Total Capital for FHN is now 9.94, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 10.98. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 13.21, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.33. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, First Horizon Corporation [FHN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 53.41. Additionally, FHN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 34.81, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 5.08. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 27.59, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 16.93.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, First Horizon Corporation [FHN] managed to generate an average of $124,228 per employee.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for First Horizon Corporation [FHN] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FHN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for First Horizon Corporation go to 9.50%.

First Horizon Corporation [FHN]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $7,920 million, or 84.10% of FHN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FHN stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 62,939,301, which is approximately 24.175% of the company’s market cap and around 1.40% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 59,054,090 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.02 billion in FHN stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $535.84 million in FHN stock with ownership of nearly 0.949% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in First Horizon Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 223 institutional holders increased their position in First Horizon Corporation [NYSE:FHN] by around 51,963,995 shares. Additionally, 219 investors decreased positions by around 52,118,354 shares, while 94 investors held positions by with 352,934,027 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 457,016,376 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FHN stock had 71 new institutional investments in for a total of 13,253,594 shares, while 58 institutional investors sold positions of 8,719,273 shares during the same period.