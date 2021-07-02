For Baudax Bio Inc. [BXRX], Analyst sees a rise to $13. What next?

Baudax Bio Inc. [NASDAQ: BXRX] gained 1.10% or 0.01 points to close at $0.77 with a heavy trading volume of 2068391 shares. The company report on July 1, 2021 that Leading Independent Proxy Advisory Firm Glass Lewis & Co. Recommends Baudax Bio Shareholders Vote “For” the Proposed Additional Authorized Shares at Upcoming Special Meeting of Shareholders.

Baudax Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BXRX) a pharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing innovative products for acute care settings, announced that Glass Lewis & Co., a leading proxy advisory firm, has recommended that Baudax Bio shareholders vote “FOR” Item 1 set forth in its Definitive Proxy Statement filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on June 14, 2021 in connection with its Special Meeting, which seeks to amend Baudax Bio’s Amended and Restated Articles of Incorporation to increase the number of authorized shares of common stock from 100 million shares to 190 million shares. The Special Meeting will be held on July 13, 2021 at 9:00 a.m. ET and will be held virtually at www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/BXRX2021.

Glass Lewis is widely recognized as one of the leading independent proxy voting and corporate governance advisory firms, and its recommendations are relied upon by thousands of major institutional investment firms, mutual funds and other fiduciaries throughout the United States.

It opened the trading session at $0.7794, the shares rose to $0.78 and dropped to $0.75, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for BXRX points out that the company has recorded -23.85% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -2.67% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.87M shares, BXRX reached to a volume of 2068391 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

JMP Securities have made an estimate for Baudax Bio Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on May 15, 2020.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Baudax Bio Inc. is set at 0.04, with the Price to Sales ratio for BXRX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 91.23.

Baudax Bio Inc. [BXRX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.40. With this latest performance, BXRX shares dropped by -10.53% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -23.85% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -81.15% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BXRX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.29, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 41.10, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.06 for Baudax Bio Inc. [BXRX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.8728, while it was recorded at 0.7894 for the last single week of trading, and 1.3755 for the last 200 days.

Baudax Bio Inc. [BXRX]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Baudax Bio Inc. [BXRX] shares currently have an operating margin of -11319.88 and a Gross Margin at -769.37. Baudax Bio Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -15436.11.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Baudax Bio Inc. [BXRX] managed to generate an average of -$1,335,088 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 19.33 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.01.Baudax Bio Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.90 and a Current Ratio set at 3.10.

An analysis of insider ownership at Baudax Bio Inc. [BXRX]

There are presently around $6 million, or 11.40% of BXRX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BXRX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 3,888,260, which is approximately 685.18% of the company’s market cap and around 1.50% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 1,445,238 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.11 million in BXRX stocks shares; and GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $0.32 million in BXRX stock with ownership of nearly 460.419% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Baudax Bio Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 21 institutional holders increased their position in Baudax Bio Inc. [NASDAQ:BXRX] by around 5,706,019 shares. Additionally, 18 investors decreased positions by around 4,675,150 shares, while 9 investors held positions by with 3,073,593 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 7,307,576 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BXRX stock had 11 new institutional investments in for a total of 341,894 shares, while 11 institutional investors sold positions of 4,461,042 shares during the same period.