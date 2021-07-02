Dynatrace Inc. [DT] gain 37.86% so far this year. What now?

Dynatrace Inc. [NYSE: DT] closed the trading session at $59.65 on 07/01/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $57.80, while the highest price level was $59.71. The company report on June 22, 2021 that Dynatrace Helps the State of Minnesota Deliver Uninterrupted Access to Digital Services During a Tenfold Surge in Demand.

Automatic and intelligent observability helps IT services team transform from reactive to proactive, reducing reliance on manual processes and freeing time for innovation.

Software intelligence company Dynatrace (NYSE: DT) announced the State of Minnesota is using the Dynatrace® Software Intelligence Platform to help ensure its citizens have reliable, 24/7 access to the state’s online unemployment insurance portal. Due to the pandemic, demand for this service has soared in recent months, from an average pre-pandemic monthly traffic volume of 638,000 visits, to a 10X peak of 6.6 million visits per month, and a steady state above 2 million visits per month in 2021. With Dynatrace’s automatic and intelligent observability, the Minnesota IT Services team (MNIT) now combines real-time visibility across its digital ecosystem with extensive AIOps capabilities to ensure reliable performance of this critical digital service, regardless of fluctuations in demand. As a result, they are experiencing a significant reduction in the frequency of significant IT issues and performance degradations.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 37.86 percent and weekly performance of -0.02 percent. The stock has been moved at 36.53 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 15.31 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 20.38 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.43M shares, DT reached to a volume of 911927 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Dynatrace Inc. [DT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DT shares is $60.20 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DT stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Dynatrace Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 22, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on March 03, 2021, representing the official price target for Dynatrace Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $50, while Truist analysts kept a Buy rating on DT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Dynatrace Inc. is set at 1.65, with the Price to Sales ratio for DT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 24.04. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 15.10, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.15. Price to Free Cash Flow for DT in the course of the last twelve months was 81.99 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

DT stock trade performance evaluation

Dynatrace Inc. [DT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.02. With this latest performance, DT shares gained by 15.31% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 36.53% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 39.21% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 66.28, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 65.85, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.45 for Dynatrace Inc. [DT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 52.45, while it was recorded at 59.67 for the last single week of trading, and 46.47 for the last 200 days.

Dynatrace Inc. [DT]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Dynatrace Inc. [DT] shares currently have an operating margin of +13.07 and a Gross Margin at +76.91. Dynatrace Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +10.76.

Return on Total Capital for DT is now 6.08, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 5.02. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 7.30, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.49. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Dynatrace Inc. [DT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 39.48. Additionally, DT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 28.30, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 19.48. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 38.62, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 27.69.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Dynatrace Inc. [DT] managed to generate an average of $27,245 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.44 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.32.Dynatrace Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Dynatrace Inc. [DT] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Dynatrace Inc. go to 37.90%.

Dynatrace Inc. [DT]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $15,861 million, or 95.50% of DT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DT stocks are: THOMA BRAVO, L.P. with ownership of 84,298,270, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.70% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 17,969,775 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.07 billion in DT stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $781.14 million in DT stock with ownership of nearly 17.088% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Dynatrace Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 219 institutional holders increased their position in Dynatrace Inc. [NYSE:DT] by around 27,424,985 shares. Additionally, 164 investors decreased positions by around 34,286,718 shares, while 36 investors held positions by with 204,196,995 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 265,908,698 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DT stock had 83 new institutional investments in for a total of 12,359,313 shares, while 54 institutional investors sold positions of 13,952,426 shares during the same period.