DHT Holdings Inc. [DHT] Stock trading around $6.28 per share: What’s Next?

DHT Holdings Inc. [NYSE: DHT] stock went on a downward path that fall over -3.24% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -7.10%. The company report on July 2, 2021 that DHT Holdings, Inc. announces share buyback.

HAMILTON, BERMUDA, July 1, 2021 – DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) (“DHT”) announces that the Company has purchased 3,721,841 of its own shares — equivalent to 2.2% of its outstanding shares — at an average price of $6.025 in the period from May 17, 2021 to June 7, 2021. The shares have been retired upon receipt.

About DHT Holdings, Inc. DHT is an independent crude oil tanker company. Our fleet trades internationally and consists of crude oil tankers in the VLCC segment. We operate through our integrated management companies in Monaco, Singapore and Norway. You shall recognize us by our business approach with an experienced organization with focus on first rate operations and customer service, quality ships, prudent capital structure to accommodate staying power through the business cycles, a combination of market exposure and fixed income contracts for our fleet, a counter cyclical philosophy with respect to investments, employment of our fleet and capital allocation and a transparent corporate structure maintaining a high level of integrity and good governance. For further information: www.dhtankers.com.

Over the last 12 months, DHT stock rose by 16.73%. The one-year DHT Holdings Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 11.55. The average equity rating for DHT stock is currently 2.40, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $1.09 billion, with 171.29 million shares outstanding and 143.47 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.46M shares, DHT stock reached a trading volume of 2283873 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on DHT Holdings Inc. [DHT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DHT shares is $7.10 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DHT stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Evercore ISI have made an estimate for DHT Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on May 25, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on April 12, 2021, representing the official price target for DHT Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $7.50, while H.C. Wainwright analysts kept a Neutral rating on DHT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for DHT Holdings Inc. is set at 0.19, with the Price to Sales ratio for DHT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.93. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.97, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.31. Price to Free Cash Flow for DHT in the course of the last twelve months was 15.96 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.90.

DHT Stock Performance Analysis:

DHT Holdings Inc. [DHT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.10. With this latest performance, DHT shares dropped by -1.10% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 20.08% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 16.73% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DHT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.06, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 40.33, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.01 for DHT Holdings Inc. [DHT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.19, while it was recorded at 6.47 for the last single week of trading, and 5.70 for the last 200 days.

Insight into DHT Holdings Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and DHT Holdings Inc. [DHT] shares currently have an operating margin of +47.20 and a Gross Margin at +49.79. DHT Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +38.53.

Return on Total Capital for DHT is now 19.50, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 16.43. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 26.09, with Return on Assets sitting at 15.44. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, DHT Holdings Inc. [DHT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 40.58. Additionally, DHT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 28.86, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 27.74. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 40.27, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 28.65.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, DHT Holdings Inc. [DHT] managed to generate an average of $14,792,556 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 10.02 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.40.DHT Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.90 and a Current Ratio set at 2.90.

DHT Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DHT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for DHT Holdings Inc. go to 5.00%.

DHT Holdings Inc. [DHT] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $565 million, or 56.10% of DHT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DHT stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 16,953,039, which is approximately -21.576% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP, holding 11,936,886 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $74.96 million in DHT stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $40.18 million in DHT stock with ownership of nearly 3.875% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in DHT Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 84 institutional holders increased their position in DHT Holdings Inc. [NYSE:DHT] by around 13,934,029 shares. Additionally, 86 investors decreased positions by around 11,419,990 shares, while 29 investors held positions by with 64,570,107 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 89,924,126 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DHT stock had 27 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,271,204 shares, while 34 institutional investors sold positions of 1,338,558 shares during the same period.