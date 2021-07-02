Datadog Inc. [DDOG] moved up 0.47: Why It’s Important

Datadog Inc. [NASDAQ: DDOG] gained 0.47% on the last trading session, reaching $104.57 price per share at the time. The company report on July 2, 2021 that Datadog Announces Real-Time Monitoring and Threat Detection for the Salesforce Platform.

Datadog partners with Salesforce to provide visibility into user, platform and API activity to enable more resilient and secure customer experiences.

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ: DDOG), the monitoring and security platform for cloud applications, announced its integration with the Salesforce platform. This new integration provides Salesforce admins and security teams with the ability to detect and respond to suspicious behavior through visibility into user, platform and API activity.

Datadog Inc. represents 306.03 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $32.36 billion with the latest information. DDOG stock price has been found in the range of $102.51 to $105.52.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.11M shares, DDOG reached a trading volume of 1785387 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Datadog Inc. [DDOG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DDOG shares is $108.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DDOG stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Datadog Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on May 21, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on May 07, 2021, representing the official price target for Datadog Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $100 to $103, while Monness Crespi & Hardt kept a Buy rating on DDOG stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Datadog Inc. is set at 2.89, with the Price to Sales ratio for DDOG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 48.25. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 38.03, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.00. Price to Free Cash Flow for DDOG in the course of the last twelve months was 245.92 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 5.40.

Trading performance analysis for DDOG stock

Datadog Inc. [DDOG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.76. With this latest performance, DDOG shares gained by 14.16% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 5.30% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 16.99% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DDOG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 65.47, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 63.64, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.48 for Datadog Inc. [DDOG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 91.06, while it was recorded at 105.67 for the last single week of trading, and 95.32 for the last 200 days.

Datadog Inc. [DDOG]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Datadog Inc. [DDOG] shares currently have an operating margin of -2.28 and a Gross Margin at +78.43. Datadog Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -4.07.

Return on Total Capital for DDOG is now -1.13, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -2.03. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -2.82, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.68. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Datadog Inc. [DDOG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 67.22. Additionally, DDOG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 40.20, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 34.05. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 65.52, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 39.18.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Datadog Inc. [DDOG] managed to generate an average of -$22,624 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.37 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.41.Datadog Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.40 and a Current Ratio set at 5.40.

An analysis of insider ownership at Datadog Inc. [DDOG]

There are presently around $18,169 million, or 75.60% of DDOG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DDOG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 18,771,940, which is approximately 16.304% of the company’s market cap and around 0.80% of the total institutional ownership; PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, holding 15,360,317 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.61 billion in DDOG stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $1.13 billion in DDOG stock with ownership of nearly 5.495% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Datadog Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 270 institutional holders increased their position in Datadog Inc. [NASDAQ:DDOG] by around 29,795,326 shares. Additionally, 228 investors decreased positions by around 18,694,186 shares, while 69 investors held positions by with 125,262,500 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 173,752,012 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DDOG stock had 81 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,378,993 shares, while 90 institutional investors sold positions of 3,684,568 shares during the same period.