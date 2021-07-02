Darden Restaurants Inc. [DRI] gain 24.39% so far this year. What now?

Darden Restaurants Inc. [NYSE: DRI] traded at a high on 07/01/21, posting a 1.49 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $148.17. The company report on June 24, 2021 that Darden Restaurants Reports Fiscal 2021 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Results; Increases Quarterly Dividend; And Provides Fiscal 2022 Outlook.

Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) reported its financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended May 30, 2021.

Fourth Quarter Financial Highlights, Comparisons to Fourth Quarter Last Year and Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2019.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 1891947 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Darden Restaurants Inc. stands at 2.89% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.60%.

The market cap for DRI stock reached $18.81 billion, with 130.50 million shares outstanding and 129.81 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.43M shares, DRI reached a trading volume of 1891947 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Darden Restaurants Inc. [DRI]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DRI shares is $154.62 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DRI stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

MKM Partners have made an estimate for Darden Restaurants Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 25, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Cowen raised their target price from $137 to $164. The new note on the price target was released on May 06, 2021, representing the official price target for Darden Restaurants Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $125 to $160, while MKM Partners kept a Neutral rating on DRI stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Darden Restaurants Inc. is set at 3.67, with the Price to Sales ratio for DRI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.61. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.51, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.83. Price to Free Cash Flow for DRI in the course of the last twelve months was 77.55 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

How has DRI stock performed recently?

Darden Restaurants Inc. [DRI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.95. With this latest performance, DRI shares gained by 8.49% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 26.05% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 94.68% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DRI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 64.84, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 71.20, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.78 for Darden Restaurants Inc. [DRI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 139.88, while it was recorded at 144.78 for the last single week of trading, and 124.67 for the last 200 days.

Darden Restaurants Inc. [DRI]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Darden Restaurants Inc. [DRI] shares currently have an operating margin of +9.11 and a Gross Margin at +15.88. Darden Restaurants Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.79.

Return on Total Capital for DRI is now 8.10, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 8.04. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 24.59, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.72. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Darden Restaurants Inc. [DRI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 178.39. Additionally, DRI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 64.08, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 47.09. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 178.39, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 64.08.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 121.97 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.65.Darden Restaurants Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

Earnings analysis for Darden Restaurants Inc. [DRI]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DRI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Darden Restaurants Inc. go to 33.29%.

Insider trade positions for Darden Restaurants Inc. [DRI]

There are presently around $17,100 million, or 90.70% of DRI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DRI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 13,936,737, which is approximately 0.816% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS, holding 10,666,465 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.58 billion in DRI stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $1.41 billion in DRI stock with ownership of nearly 10.779% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Darden Restaurants Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of June and at the time of the June reporting period, where 375 institutional holders increased their position in Darden Restaurants Inc. [NYSE:DRI] by around 12,891,214 shares. Additionally, 297 investors decreased positions by around 15,547,119 shares, while 141 investors held positions by with 86,971,366 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 115,409,699 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DRI stock had 138 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,900,993 shares, while 63 institutional investors sold positions of 3,705,985 shares during the same period.