Crescent Point Energy Corp. [CPG] moved up 2.65: Why It’s Important

Crescent Point Energy Corp. [NYSE: CPG] price surged by 2.65 percent to reach at $0.12. The company report on June 22, 2021 that Crescent Point Releases 2021 Sustainability Report.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. (“Crescent Point” or the “Company”) (TSX: CPG) (NYSE: CPG) is pleased to announce the release of its 2021 Sustainability Report (the “Report”). The Report is highlighted by the Company’s increased target for emissions intensity reduction, an increase from 30 to 50 percent by 2025, including a 70 percent reduction in absolute methane emissions. The Report also outlines the Company’s latest progress and commitment to strong environmental, social and governance (“ESG”) performance throughout its operations. In addition, the Company also released updated disclosure in reference to the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (“TCFD”) underlining its effective risk management practices.

“Our 2021 Sustainability Report highlights the progress we have made to enhance Crescent Point’s social impact, governance oversight, and environmental stewardship. By making progress in these key areas, we are able to achieve our purpose of ‘Bringing Energy To Our World – The Right Way’,” said Craig Bryksa, President and CEO of Crescent Point. “As part of our commitment to strong ESG performance, we will be dedicating between three to five percent of our go-forward annual maintenance capital budget to environmental stewardship projects. By continuing to integrate sustainability practices into our capital allocation process and business operations, we are effectively mitigating risks and capitalizing on opportunities to position the Company for further success and enhanced shareholder value.”.

A sum of 2114016 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 4.27M shares. Crescent Point Energy Corp. shares reached a high of $4.775 and dropped to a low of $4.62 until finishing in the latest session at $4.65.

Guru’s Opinion on Crescent Point Energy Corp. [CPG]:

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for Crescent Point Energy Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on June 10, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on February 23, 2021, representing the official price target for Crescent Point Energy Corp. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Crescent Point Energy Corp. is set at 0.19, with the Price to Sales ratio for CPG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.75. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.87.

CPG Stock Performance Analysis:

Crescent Point Energy Corp. [CPG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by 0.00. With this latest performance, CPG shares dropped by -2.31% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 94.56% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 200.00% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CPG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.42, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.31, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.09 for Crescent Point Energy Corp. [CPG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.28, while it was recorded at 4.55 for the last single week of trading, and 3.04 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Crescent Point Energy Corp. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Crescent Point Energy Corp. [CPG] shares currently have an operating margin of +0.15 and a Gross Margin at +5.82. Crescent Point Energy Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -169.35.

Return on Total Capital for CPG is now 0.03, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -38.22. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -61.72, with Return on Assets sitting at -30.11. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Crescent Point Energy Corp. [CPG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 85.59. Additionally, CPG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 46.12, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 36.35. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 76.81, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 41.38.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Crescent Point Energy Corp. [CPG] managed to generate an average of -$3,428,435 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.00 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.18.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. [CPG] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $895 million, or 39.06% of CPG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CPG stocks are: FRANKLIN RESOURCES INC with ownership of 39,509,583, which is approximately 21.925% of the company’s market cap and around 8.78% of the total institutional ownership; CONNOR, CLARK & LUNN INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LTD., holding 16,702,209 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $77.67 million in CPG stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $74.87 million in CPG stock with ownership of nearly 4.922% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Crescent Point Energy Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 74 institutional holders increased their position in Crescent Point Energy Corp. [NYSE:CPG] by around 50,862,727 shares. Additionally, 50 investors decreased positions by around 22,530,951 shares, while 14 investors held positions by with 119,100,741 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 192,494,419 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CPG stock had 22 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,499,758 shares, while 19 institutional investors sold positions of 13,632,197 shares during the same period.