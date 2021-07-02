Citizens Financial Group Inc. [CFG] stock Upgrade by Compass Point analyst, price target now $46

Citizens Financial Group Inc. [NYSE: CFG] gained 1.26% on the last trading session, reaching $46.45 price per share at the time. The company report on June 29, 2021 that Citizens Financial Group Releases 2020 Corporate Responsibility Report.

Bank Aligns Reporting With GRI and SASB Frameworks for First Time Since Becoming Public in 2015.

Citizens Financial Group (CFG) released its 2020 Corporate Responsibility Report, Building Tomorrow Together, highlighting enterprise-wide initiatives that advance its commitment to responsible citizenship.

Citizens Financial Group Inc. represents 425.95 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $19.46 billion with the latest information. CFG stock price has been found in the range of $45.92 to $46.58.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.20M shares, CFG reached a trading volume of 3737921 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Citizens Financial Group Inc. [CFG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CFG shares is $51.65 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CFG stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Compass Point have made an estimate for Citizens Financial Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 12, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on January 12, 2021, representing the official price target for Citizens Financial Group Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $32 to $34, while Keefe Bruyette kept a Mkt Perform rating on CFG stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Citizens Financial Group Inc. is set at 1.20, with the Price to Sales ratio for CFG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.82. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.96, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 38.82.

Trading performance analysis for CFG stock

Citizens Financial Group Inc. [CFG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.24. With this latest performance, CFG shares dropped by -6.97% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 31.21% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 91.70% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CFG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.50, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.56, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.40 for Citizens Financial Group Inc. [CFG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 47.86, while it was recorded at 46.29 for the last single week of trading, and 39.23 for the last 200 days.

Citizens Financial Group Inc. [CFG]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Citizens Financial Group Inc. [CFG] shares currently have an operating margin of +17.94. Citizens Financial Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +14.61.

Return on Total Capital for CFG is now 3.73, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.27. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 4.71, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.60. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Citizens Financial Group Inc. [CFG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 41.56. Additionally, CFG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 29.36, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 5.12. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 37.04, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 23.90.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Citizens Financial Group Inc. [CFG] managed to generate an average of $60,111 per employee.

Citizens Financial Group Inc. [CFG]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CFG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Citizens Financial Group Inc. go to -2.76%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Citizens Financial Group Inc. [CFG]

There are presently around $18,472 million, or 95.70% of CFG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CFG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 48,683,725, which is approximately -0.468% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 39,348,560 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.83 billion in CFG stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $1.12 billion in CFG stock with ownership of nearly 2.551% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Citizens Financial Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 368 institutional holders increased their position in Citizens Financial Group Inc. [NYSE:CFG] by around 46,506,121 shares. Additionally, 281 investors decreased positions by around 45,488,989 shares, while 80 investors held positions by with 305,689,318 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 397,684,428 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CFG stock had 128 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,568,476 shares, while 45 institutional investors sold positions of 6,405,190 shares during the same period.