Citigroup lifts Wynn Resorts Limited [WYNN] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Wynn Resorts Limited [NASDAQ: WYNN] jumped around 0.1 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $122.40 at the close of the session, up 0.08%. The company report on June 29, 2021 that WynnBET Unveils Details Of New Blue Wire Podcasting Studio At Wynn Las Vegas.

State-Of-The-Art Studio Scheduled To Begin Operation Ahead Of 2021 NFL Season.

Blue Wire Adds Renowned Sports Personalities To Top-Tier Talent Roster.

Wynn Resorts Limited stock is now 8.48% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. WYNN Stock saw the intraday high of $124.52 and lowest of $122.19 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 143.88, which means current price is +23.64% above from all time high which was touched on 03/15/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.27M shares, WYNN reached a trading volume of 1998916 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Wynn Resorts Limited [WYNN]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WYNN shares is $130.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WYNN stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Wynn Resorts Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on May 11, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on April 06, 2021, representing the official price target for Wynn Resorts Limited stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $99 to $110, while Citigroup kept a Neutral rating on WYNN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Wynn Resorts Limited is set at 3.14, with the Price to Sales ratio for WYNN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.58. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 58.29, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 24.97.

How has WYNN stock performed recently?

Wynn Resorts Limited [WYNN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.41. With this latest performance, WYNN shares dropped by -9.10% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 7.94% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 65.88% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WYNN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.71, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 37.84, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.31 for Wynn Resorts Limited [WYNN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 126.65, while it was recorded at 122.23 for the last single week of trading, and 111.06 for the last 200 days.

Wynn Resorts Limited [WYNN]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Wynn Resorts Limited [WYNN] shares currently have an operating margin of -58.47 and a Gross Margin at -17.79. Wynn Resorts Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -98.63.

Return on Total Capital for WYNN is now -9.93, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -17.02. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -297.22, with Return on Assets sitting at -14.88. Additionally, WYNN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 102.72, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 95.68.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Wynn Resorts Limited [WYNN] managed to generate an average of -$75,173 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.67 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.15.Wynn Resorts Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.30 and a Current Ratio set at 2.40.

Insider trade positions for Wynn Resorts Limited [WYNN]

There are presently around $10,373 million, or 74.80% of WYNN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of WYNN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 10,837,751, which is approximately 7.51% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, holding 9,934,172 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.22 billion in WYNN stocks shares; and CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS, currently with $1.08 billion in WYNN stock with ownership of nearly 32.272% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Wynn Resorts Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 348 institutional holders increased their position in Wynn Resorts Limited [NASDAQ:WYNN] by around 11,629,793 shares. Additionally, 212 investors decreased positions by around 9,414,039 shares, while 84 investors held positions by with 63,705,168 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 84,749,000 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. WYNN stock had 115 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,328,213 shares, while 78 institutional investors sold positions of 2,629,823 shares during the same period.