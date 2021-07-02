Aurora Cannabis Inc. [ACB] Stock trading around $8.88 per share: What’s Next?

Aurora Cannabis Inc. [NASDAQ: ACB] price plunged by -1.77 percent to reach at -$0.16. The company report on June 9, 2021 that Aurora Cannabis expands San Rafael ’71 portfolio with the launch of three new proprietary cultivars for Canadian consumer market.

First ever adult-use cultivars Aurora has commercialized from Aurora Coast R&D facility.

NASDAQ | TSX: ACB.

A sum of 3380938 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 6.53M shares. Aurora Cannabis Inc. shares reached a high of $9.1399 and dropped to a low of $8.67 until finishing in the latest session at $8.88.

Guru’s Opinion on Aurora Cannabis Inc. [ACB]:

BMO Capital Markets have made an estimate for Aurora Cannabis Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on May 14, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on May 14, 2021, representing the official price target for Aurora Cannabis Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Aurora Cannabis Inc. is set at 0.50, with the Price to Sales ratio for ACB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.58. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.81.

ACB Stock Performance Analysis:

Aurora Cannabis Inc. [ACB] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.03. With this latest performance, ACB shares dropped by -12.08% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 1.14% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -27.63% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ACB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.94, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.81, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.49 for Aurora Cannabis Inc. [ACB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.75, while it was recorded at 9.08 for the last single week of trading, and 8.83 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Aurora Cannabis Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Aurora Cannabis Inc. [ACB] shares currently have an operating margin of -194.00 and a Gross Margin at -56.85. Aurora Cannabis Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1173.81.

Return on Total Capital for ACB is now -14.07, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -89.57. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -100.17, with Return on Assets sitting at -77.61. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Aurora Cannabis Inc. [ACB] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 24.70. Additionally, ACB Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 19.81, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 18.11. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 17.60, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 14.12.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Aurora Cannabis Inc. [ACB] managed to generate an average of -$1,198,765 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.35 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.07.

Aurora Cannabis Inc. [ACB] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $226 million, or 18.97% of ACB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ACB stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 5,507,547, which is approximately 76.603% of the company’s market cap and around 0.14% of the total institutional ownership; ETF MANAGERS GROUP, LLC, holding 5,456,595 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $48.45 million in ACB stocks shares; and CITADEL ADVISORS LLC, currently with $14.24 million in ACB stock with ownership of nearly 151.305% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Aurora Cannabis Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of September and at the time of the September reporting period, where 136 institutional holders increased their position in Aurora Cannabis Inc. [NASDAQ:ACB] by around 7,389,435 shares. Additionally, 83 investors decreased positions by around 3,404,515 shares, while 96 investors held positions by with 14,709,754 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 25,503,704 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ACB stock had 61 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,303,796 shares, while 39 institutional investors sold positions of 495,211 shares during the same period.