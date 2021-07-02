American Tower Corporation [REIT] [AMT] Is Currently 0.07 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

American Tower Corporation (REIT) [NYSE: AMT] gained 0.07% or 0.19 points to close at $270.33 with a heavy trading volume of 1487947 shares. The company report on June 11, 2021 that American Tower Corporation to Present at the Credit Suisse 23rd Annual Communications Conference.

American Tower Corporation (NYSE: AMT) announced that Rod Smith, its Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer, is scheduled to present at the Credit Suisse 23rd Annual Communications Conference, on Monday, June 14, 2021 at 10:25 a.m. ET. A live audio webcast link for the virtual event will be available on the Company’s website.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 214,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit www.americantower.com.

It opened the trading session at $268.63, the shares rose to $271.74 and dropped to $267.6519, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for AMT points out that the company has recorded 22.69% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -36.88% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.79M shares, AMT reached to a volume of 1487947 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about American Tower Corporation [REIT] [AMT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AMT shares is $281.62 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AMT stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for American Tower Corporation (REIT) shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 12, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on March 26, 2021, representing the official price target for American Tower Corporation (REIT) stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for American Tower Corporation (REIT) is set at 3.97, with the Price to Sales ratio for AMT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 14.81. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 30.93, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.25. Price to Free Cash Flow for AMT in the course of the last twelve months was 119.92 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

Trading performance analysis for AMT stock

American Tower Corporation (REIT) [AMT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.34. With this latest performance, AMT shares gained by 2.81% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 22.69% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 1.86% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AMT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.40, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.18, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.06 for American Tower Corporation (REIT) [AMT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 257.92, while it was recorded at 270.32 for the last single week of trading, and 237.32 for the last 200 days.

American Tower Corporation [REIT] [AMT]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and American Tower Corporation (REIT) [AMT] shares currently have an operating margin of +39.37 and a Gross Margin at +48.90. American Tower Corporation (REIT)’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +21.02.

Return on Total Capital for AMT is now 8.00, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.69. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 36.96, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.76. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, American Tower Corporation (REIT) [AMT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 896.83. Additionally, AMT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 89.97, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 77.72. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 864.35, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 86.71.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, American Tower Corporation (REIT) [AMT] managed to generate an average of $300,926 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 12.75 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.18.American Tower Corporation (REIT)’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

American Tower Corporation (REIT) [AMT]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AMT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for American Tower Corporation (REIT) go to 17.96%.

An analysis of insider ownership at American Tower Corporation [REIT] [AMT]

There are presently around $108,259 million, or 90.50% of AMT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AMT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 56,741,264, which is approximately 1.099% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 34,556,593 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $9.34 billion in AMT stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $4.66 billion in AMT stock with ownership of nearly -0.183% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in American Tower Corporation (REIT) stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 879 institutional holders increased their position in American Tower Corporation (REIT) [NYSE:AMT] by around 25,062,241 shares. Additionally, 654 investors decreased positions by around 26,864,016 shares, while 189 investors held positions by with 348,542,261 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 400,468,518 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AMT stock had 161 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,312,796 shares, while 130 institutional investors sold positions of 3,434,847 shares during the same period.