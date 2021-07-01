why FS KKR Capital Corp. [FSK] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $22.25

FS KKR Capital Corp. [NYSE: FSK] jumped around 0.34 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $21.51 at the close of the session, up 1.61%. The company report on June 18, 2021 that FSK Completes Offering of $400,000,000 2.625% Notes Due 2027.

FS KKR Capital Corp. (“FSK”) announced that it has completed its previously announced offering of $400,000,000 in aggregate principal amount of its 2.625% unsecured notes due 2027 (the “Notes”). RBC Capital Markets, LLC, J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, SMBC Nikko Securities America, Inc., BMO Capital Markets Corp., MUFG Securities Americas Inc., KKR Capital Markets LLC, ING Financial Markets LLC, Truist Securities, Inc., HSBC Securities (USA) Inc. and Mizuho Securities USA LLC are acting as joint book-running managers for this offering. Barclays Capital Inc., BofA Securities, Inc., Citigroup Global Markets Inc., Deutsche Bank Securities Inc., Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC and SG Americas Securities, LLC are acting as joint lead managers for this offering. BNP Paribas Securities Corp., Compass Point Research & Trading, LLC, Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC, ICBC Standard Bank Plc, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods, A Stifel Company, R. Seelaus & Co., LLC and U.S. Bancorp Investments, Inc. are acting as co-managers for this offering.

FSK expects to use the net proceeds of this offering for general corporate purposes, including to repay outstanding indebtedness under its financing arrangements.

FS KKR Capital Corp. stock is now 29.89% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. FSK Stock saw the intraday high of $21.585 and lowest of $21.18 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 23.41, which means current price is +33.60% above from all time high which was touched on 06/09/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 705.94K shares, FSK reached a trading volume of 1680697 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about FS KKR Capital Corp. [FSK]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FSK shares is $22.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FSK stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for FS KKR Capital Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Perform, with their previous recommendation back on June 18, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Hovde Group raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on March 05, 2021, representing the official price target for FS KKR Capital Corp. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for FS KKR Capital Corp. is set at 0.42, with the Price to Sales ratio for FSK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 10.04. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.83.

How has FSK stock performed recently?

FS KKR Capital Corp. [FSK] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.10. With this latest performance, FSK shares dropped by -4.48% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 30.21% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 53.64% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FSK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.97, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 40.77, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.31 for FS KKR Capital Corp. [FSK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 21.63, while it was recorded at 21.46 for the last single week of trading, and 18.69 for the last 200 days.

FS KKR Capital Corp. [FSK]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and FS KKR Capital Corp. [FSK] shares currently have an operating margin of -142.95 and a Gross Margin at +22.82. FS KKR Capital Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -271.81.

Return on Total Capital for FSK is now -2.82, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -5.35. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -11.63, with Return on Assets sitting at -5.24. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, FS KKR Capital Corp. [FSK] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 129.10. Additionally, FSK Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 56.35, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 55.23. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 129.10, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 56.35.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.30 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.02.

Earnings analysis for FS KKR Capital Corp. [FSK]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, FS KKR Capital Corp. posted 0.62/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.63/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -1.60%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FSK. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for FS KKR Capital Corp. go to -0.90%.

Insider trade positions for FS KKR Capital Corp. [FSK]

There are presently around $1,813 million, or 13.42% of FSK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FSK stocks are: KOHLBERG KRAVIS ROBERTS & CO. L.P. with ownership of 11,851,326, which is approximately 9.02% of the company’s market cap and around 0.15% of the total institutional ownership; OAK HILL ADVISORS LP, holding 11,412,324 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $245.48 million in FSK stocks shares; and COMMONWEALTH EQUITY SERVICES, LLC, currently with $127.22 million in FSK stock with ownership of nearly -8.734% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in FS KKR Capital Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 175 institutional holders increased their position in FS KKR Capital Corp. [NYSE:FSK] by around 11,000,362 shares. Additionally, 199 investors decreased positions by around 7,417,423 shares, while 70 investors held positions by with 65,885,797 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 84,303,582 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FSK stock had 58 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,146,906 shares, while 45 institutional investors sold positions of 909,841 shares during the same period.