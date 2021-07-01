Welbilt Inc. [WBT] Revenue clocked in at $1.14 billion, up 75.38% YTD: What’s Next?

Welbilt Inc. [NYSE: WBT] slipped around -0.58 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $23.15 at the close of the session, down -2.44%. The company report on June 28, 2021 that SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Halper Sadeh LLP Investigates FI, PFBI, WRI, WBT, VER; Shareholders are Encouraged to Contact the Firm.

Welbilt Inc. stock is now 75.38% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. WBT Stock saw the intraday high of $23.80 and lowest of $23.09 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 25.19, which means current price is +86.68% above from all time high which was touched on 06/02/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 3.86M shares, WBT reached a trading volume of 2509726 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Welbilt Inc. [WBT]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WBT shares is $24.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WBT stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Robert W. Baird have made an estimate for Welbilt Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on June 22, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on April 22, 2021, representing the official price target for Welbilt Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $8, while Citigroup analysts kept a Neutral rating on WBT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Welbilt Inc. is set at 0.58, with the Price to Sales ratio for WBT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.96. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 11.81, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.96. Price to Free Cash Flow for WBT in the course of the last twelve months was 65.14 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.40.

How has WBT stock performed recently?

Welbilt Inc. [WBT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.85. With this latest performance, WBT shares dropped by -6.58% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 77.94% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 280.13% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WBT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.95, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 38.71, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.16 for Welbilt Inc. [WBT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 22.62, while it was recorded at 23.66 for the last single week of trading, and 14.52 for the last 200 days.

Welbilt Inc. [WBT]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Welbilt Inc. [WBT] shares currently have an operating margin of +10.72 and a Gross Margin at +33.10. Welbilt Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -0.64.

Return on Total Capital for WBT is now 7.22, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -0.43. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -2.81, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.34. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Welbilt Inc. [WBT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 533.41. Additionally, WBT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 84.21, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 68.00. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 529.49, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 83.59.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Welbilt Inc. [WBT] managed to generate an average of -$1,682 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.94 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.54.Welbilt Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 2.10.

Earnings analysis for Welbilt Inc. [WBT]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Welbilt Inc. posted -0.07/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.13/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 46.20%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WBT.

Insider trade positions for Welbilt Inc. [WBT]

There are presently around $3,009 million, or 93.70% of WBT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of WBT stocks are: ICAHN CARL C with ownership of 11,942,238, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 11,571,322 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $267.88 million in WBT stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $243.03 million in WBT stock with ownership of nearly 10.213% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Welbilt Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 95 institutional holders increased their position in Welbilt Inc. [NYSE:WBT] by around 16,809,006 shares. Additionally, 99 investors decreased positions by around 14,724,548 shares, while 38 investors held positions by with 98,429,696 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 129,963,250 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. WBT stock had 40 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,974,138 shares, while 32 institutional investors sold positions of 3,185,412 shares during the same period.