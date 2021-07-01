Wall Street Analyst Upgrade Datadog Inc. [DDOG]. What else is Wall St. saying

Datadog Inc. [NASDAQ: DDOG] closed the trading session at $104.08 on 06/30/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $103.74, while the highest price level was $106.74. The company report on May 25, 2021 that Ozcode joins the Datadog Marketplace enabling developers to debug live environments.

Ozcode, the code-level observability company, announced a new integration with Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ: DDOG), the monitoring and security platform for cloud applications. Ozcode accelerates troubleshooting in live systems by allowing developers to add dynamic instrumentation to generate logs, metrics, and traces without requiring code changes. The instrumentation exposes live data such as locals, method parameters and return values, runtime versions, service names, and more anywhere in the code.

When building and running applications, developers will encounter code-level errors from unknown causes, which require on-the-fly instrumentation. Ozcode’s live debugging solution enables customers to rapidly instrument and resolve these errors in live systems without the need to invest resources into replicating issues in non-production environments. Together, with Datadog’s observability platform, customers can then correlate logs, metrics, traces, and more from across their organization’s entire technology stack to scale their cloud environments, troubleshoot potential issues and provide their customers with excellent digital experiences.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 5.73 percent and weekly performance of -2.30 percent. The stock has been moved at 5.22 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 13.28 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 24.89 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.13M shares, DDOG reached to a volume of 1743572 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Datadog Inc. [DDOG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DDOG shares is $108.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DDOG stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Datadog Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on May 21, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on May 07, 2021, representing the official price target for Datadog Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $100 to $103, while Monness Crespi & Hardt kept a Buy rating on DDOG stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Datadog Inc. is set at 2.89, with the Price to Sales ratio for DDOG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 48.02. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 37.85, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.00. Price to Free Cash Flow for DDOG in the course of the last twelve months was 244.77 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 5.40.

DDOG stock trade performance evaluation

Datadog Inc. [DDOG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.30. With this latest performance, DDOG shares gained by 13.28% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 5.22% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 19.70% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DDOG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 64.63, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 62.09, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.92 for Datadog Inc. [DDOG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 90.66, while it was recorded at 106.04 for the last single week of trading, and 95.24 for the last 200 days.

Datadog Inc. [DDOG]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Datadog Inc. [DDOG] shares currently have an operating margin of -2.28 and a Gross Margin at +78.43. Datadog Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -4.07.

Return on Total Capital for DDOG is now -1.13, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -2.03. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -2.82, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.68. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Datadog Inc. [DDOG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 67.22. Additionally, DDOG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 40.20, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 34.05. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 65.52, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 39.18.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Datadog Inc. [DDOG] managed to generate an average of -$22,624 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.37 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.41.Datadog Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.40 and a Current Ratio set at 5.40.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Datadog Inc. [DDOG] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Datadog Inc. posted 0.05/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.01/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 400.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DDOG.

Datadog Inc. [DDOG]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $18,084 million, or 75.60% of DDOG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DDOG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 18,771,940, which is approximately 16.304% of the company’s market cap and around 0.80% of the total institutional ownership; PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, holding 15,360,317 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.6 billion in DDOG stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $1.12 billion in DDOG stock with ownership of nearly 5.495% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Datadog Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 270 institutional holders increased their position in Datadog Inc. [NASDAQ:DDOG] by around 29,795,326 shares. Additionally, 228 investors decreased positions by around 18,694,186 shares, while 69 investors held positions by with 125,262,500 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 173,752,012 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DDOG stock had 81 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,378,993 shares, while 90 institutional investors sold positions of 3,684,568 shares during the same period.