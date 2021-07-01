Wall Street Analyst Initiated E2open Parent Holdings Inc. [ETWO]. What else is Wall St. saying

E2open Parent Holdings Inc. [NYSE: ETWO] loss -3.55% on the last trading session, reaching $11.42 price per share at the time. The company report on June 29, 2021 that E2open and COSCO Extend Global Partnership Through 2023.

Ocean trade platform to streamline booking and shipping instructions for COSCO customers.

E2open (NYSE: ETWO), a leading network-based provider of 100% cloud-based, mission-critical, end-to-end supply chain management software, and COSCO Shipping Corporation Limited (COSCO), a Chinese multinational transportation conglomerate, announced an extension of their partnership through 2023. COSCO will continue to utilize the INTTRA by E2open (E2open) platform for a portion of its cargo shipment bookings and instructions.

E2open Parent Holdings Inc. represents 230.05 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $2.63 billion with the latest information. ETWO stock price has been found in the range of $11.38 to $11.87.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.85M shares, ETWO reached a trading volume of 2199806 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ETWO shares is $14.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ETWO stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Loop Capital have made an estimate for E2open Parent Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 21, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, UBS raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on March 23, 2021, representing the official price target for E2open Parent Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $13, while Goldman analysts kept a Buy rating on ETWO stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for E2open Parent Holdings Inc. is set at 0.59, with the Price to Sales ratio for ETWO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.96. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.28, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.85. Price to Free Cash Flow for ETWO in the course of the last twelve months was 193.17 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.80.

E2open Parent Holdings Inc. [ETWO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.15. With this latest performance, ETWO shares dropped by -12.82% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 3.82% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 13.16% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ETWO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.98, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 29.57, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.49 for E2open Parent Holdings Inc. [ETWO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.87, while it was recorded at 11.80 for the last single week of trading, and 10.68 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and E2open Parent Holdings Inc. [ETWO] shares currently have an operating margin of -4.01 and a Gross Margin at +50.40. E2open Parent Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -11.25.

When it comes to the capital structure of this company, E2open Parent Holdings Inc. [ETWO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 24.88. Additionally, ETWO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 19.92, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 13.51. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 24.44, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 19.57.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, E2open Parent Holdings Inc. [ETWO] managed to generate an average of -$15,242 per employee.E2open Parent Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

There are presently around $2,343 million, or 94.73% of ETWO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ETWO stocks are: INSIGHT HOLDINGS GROUP, LLC with ownership of 44,681,083, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 8.70% of the total institutional ownership; ELLIOTT INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT L.P., holding 25,171,131 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $287.45 million in ETWO stocks shares; and NEUBERGER BERMAN GROUP LLC, currently with $234.45 million in ETWO stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in E2open Parent Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 74 institutional holders increased their position in E2open Parent Holdings Inc. [NYSE:ETWO] by around 193,508,882 shares. Additionally, 48 investors decreased positions by around 19,916,832 shares, while 2 investors held positions by with 8,286,276 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 205,139,438 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ETWO stock had 59 new institutional investments in for a total of 179,067,107 shares, while 41 institutional investors sold positions of 17,902,499 shares during the same period.