Wall Street Analyst Initiated Duke Realty Corporation [DRE]. What else is Wall St. saying

Duke Realty Corporation [NYSE: DRE] closed the trading session at $47.35 on 06/30/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $47.25, while the highest price level was $48.09. The company report on April 29, 2021 that Duke Realty Reports First Quarter 2021 Results.

$412 Million of Development Starts – 60 Percent Pre-Leased.

In-Service Portfolio 97.6 Percent Leased.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 18.46 percent and weekly performance of -1.21 percent. The stock has been moved at 20.06 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 0.49 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 12.93 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.87M shares, DRE reached to a volume of 1971716 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Duke Realty Corporation [DRE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DRE shares is $50.14 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DRE stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for Duke Realty Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on April 16, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on November 11, 2020, representing the official price target for Duke Realty Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $48, while UBS analysts kept a Buy rating on DRE stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Duke Realty Corporation is set at 0.70, with the Price to Sales ratio for DRE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 16.72. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.41, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.02. Price to Free Cash Flow for DRE in the course of the last twelve months was 1471.64.

DRE stock trade performance evaluation

Duke Realty Corporation [DRE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.21. With this latest performance, DRE shares gained by 0.49% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 20.06% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 33.79% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DRE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.00, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 40.62, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.06 for Duke Realty Corporation [DRE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 46.82, while it was recorded at 47.84 for the last single week of trading, and 41.53 for the last 200 days.

Duke Realty Corporation [DRE]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Duke Realty Corporation [DRE] shares currently have an operating margin of +27.78 and a Gross Margin at +35.87. Duke Realty Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +30.06.

Return on Total Capital for DRE is now 3.30, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.60. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 5.87, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.41. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Duke Realty Corporation [DRE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 66.77. Additionally, DRE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 40.04, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 37.84. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 66.69, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 39.99.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Duke Realty Corporation [DRE] managed to generate an average of $853,083 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.63 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.11.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Duke Realty Corporation [DRE] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Duke Realty Corporation posted 0.11/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.12/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -8.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DRE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Duke Realty Corporation go to 6.00%.

Duke Realty Corporation [DRE]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $17,376 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DRE stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 59,126,674, which is approximately 1.758% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; COHEN & STEERS, INC., holding 49,086,676 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.32 billion in DRE stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $1.79 billion in DRE stock with ownership of nearly -0.341% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Duke Realty Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 235 institutional holders increased their position in Duke Realty Corporation [NYSE:DRE] by around 16,058,849 shares. Additionally, 196 investors decreased positions by around 17,910,597 shares, while 83 investors held positions by with 333,003,189 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 366,972,635 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DRE stock had 55 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,906,404 shares, while 41 institutional investors sold positions of 4,593,819 shares during the same period.