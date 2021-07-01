Wall Street Analyst Initiated Caterpillar Inc. [CAT]. What else is Wall St. saying

Caterpillar Inc. [NYSE: CAT] loss -0.54% on the last trading session, reaching $215.10 price per share at the time. The company report on June 22, 2021 that As a World First, Nouveau Monde Has Signed a Collaboration Agreement with Caterpillar for the Development of a Zero-Emission Solution for the Matawinie Mine.

Nouveau Monde and Caterpillar have signed an agreement pursuant to which Caterpillar will develop, test and produce Cat® “zero-emission machines” for the Matawinie graphite mining project in Saint-Michel-des-Saints, Québec, Canada.

The collaboration between the companies focuses on Nouveau Monde’s goal to fully power the site with zero carbon footprint renewable energy.

Caterpillar Inc. represents 547.79 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $119.48 billion with the latest information. CAT stock price has been found in the range of $214.59 to $218.70.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.46M shares, CAT reached a trading volume of 3381485 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CAT shares is $239.57 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CAT stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for Caterpillar Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on April 13, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on January 20, 2021, representing the official price target for Caterpillar Inc. stock. On October 16, 2020, analysts increased their price target for CAT shares from 160 to 220.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Caterpillar Inc. is set at 5.37, with the Price to Sales ratio for CAT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.78. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.09. Price to Free Cash Flow for CAT in the course of the last twelve months was 30.64 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

Caterpillar Inc. [CAT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.92. With this latest performance, CAT shares dropped by -10.78% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 20.59% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 71.74% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CAT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.49, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 36.63, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.65 for Caterpillar Inc. [CAT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 231.05, while it was recorded at 216.16 for the last single week of trading, and 198.73 for the last 200 days.

Caterpillar Inc. [CAT]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Caterpillar Inc. [CAT] shares currently have an operating margin of +11.93 and a Gross Margin at +27.39. Caterpillar Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +7.18.

Return on Total Capital for CAT is now 9.39, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 7.21. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 20.04, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.82. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Caterpillar Inc. [CAT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 246.45. Additionally, CAT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 71.14, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 48.24. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 172.57, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 49.81.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Caterpillar Inc. [CAT] managed to generate an average of $30,812 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.41 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.53.Caterpillar Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

Caterpillar Inc. [CAT]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Caterpillar Inc. posted 1.03/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.64/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 60.90%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CAT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Caterpillar Inc. go to 19.06%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Caterpillar Inc. [CAT]

There are presently around $81,536 million, or 70.30% of CAT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CAT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 46,269,463, which is approximately 0.149% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; STATE STREET CORP, holding 40,946,961 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $8.81 billion in CAT stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $7.49 billion in CAT stock with ownership of nearly -2.202% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Caterpillar Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 976 institutional holders increased their position in Caterpillar Inc. [NYSE:CAT] by around 23,351,156 shares. Additionally, 837 investors decreased positions by around 20,373,167 shares, while 280 investors held positions by with 335,338,140 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 379,062,463 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CAT stock had 229 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,348,123 shares, while 92 institutional investors sold positions of 979,728 shares during the same period.