Vonage Holdings Corp. [VG] is 11.92% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Vonage Holdings Corp. [NASDAQ: VG] closed the trading session at $14.41 on 06/30/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $14.22, while the highest price level was $14.46. The company report on June 28, 2021 that Vonage Contact Center for Salesforce Service Cloud Voice Now Available on Salesforce AppExchange.

Solution brings automation, intelligence and global calling capability to Service Cloud Voice, driving enhanced productivity, better agent and customer experiences.

Vonage (Nasdaq: VG), a global leader in cloud communications helping businesses accelerate their digital transformation, announced that it has launched Vonage Contact Center (VCC) for Service Cloud Voice, empowering customers to enhance the agent and customer experience with intelligent, omnichannel and global calling capabilities – all within Service Cloud Voice, powered by Vonage.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 11.92 percent and weekly performance of -3.87 percent. The stock has been moved at 8.02 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 3.89 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 21.91 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.59M shares, VG reached to a volume of 1650449 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Vonage Holdings Corp. [VG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VG shares is $15.92 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VG stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Needham have made an estimate for Vonage Holdings Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on June 22, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on August 18, 2020, representing the official price target for Vonage Holdings Corp. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $12, while Rosenblatt analysts kept a Neutral rating on VG stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Vonage Holdings Corp. is set at 0.34, with the Price to Sales ratio for VG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.87. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.00, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.20. Price to Free Cash Flow for VG in the course of the last twelve months was 31.07.

VG stock trade performance evaluation

Vonage Holdings Corp. [VG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.87. With this latest performance, VG shares gained by 3.89% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 8.02% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 43.24% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.97, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.49, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.29 for Vonage Holdings Corp. [VG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 13.89, while it was recorded at 14.60 for the last single week of trading, and 12.78 for the last 200 days.

Vonage Holdings Corp. [VG]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Vonage Holdings Corp. [VG] shares currently have an operating margin of -0.01 and a Gross Margin at +47.22. Vonage Holdings Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -2.90.

Return on Total Capital for VG is now -0.01, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -3.22. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -6.19, with Return on Assets sitting at -2.62. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Vonage Holdings Corp. [VG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 91.06. Additionally, VG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 47.66, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 39.32. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 89.14, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 46.66.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Vonage Holdings Corp. [VG] managed to generate an average of -$16,475 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 11.44 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.90.Vonage Holdings Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Vonage Holdings Corp. [VG] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Vonage Holdings Corp. posted 0.04/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.04/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Vonage Holdings Corp. go to 10.00%.

Vonage Holdings Corp. [VG]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $3,369 million, or 94.50% of VG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VG stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 32,462,474, which is approximately 1.864% of the company’s market cap and around 5.30% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 25,232,716 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $363.6 million in VG stocks shares; and JANUS HENDERSON GROUP PLC, currently with $224.22 million in VG stock with ownership of nearly -2.958% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Vonage Holdings Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 119 institutional holders increased their position in Vonage Holdings Corp. [NASDAQ:VG] by around 28,597,034 shares. Additionally, 155 investors decreased positions by around 21,627,089 shares, while 30 investors held positions by with 183,542,978 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 233,767,101 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VG stock had 35 new institutional investments in for a total of 13,681,460 shares, while 42 institutional investors sold positions of 3,264,873 shares during the same period.