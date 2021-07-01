Tronox Holdings plc [TROX] stock Initiated by BofA Securities analyst, price target now $28

Tronox Holdings plc [NYSE: TROX] gained 9.22% or 1.89 points to close at $22.40 with a heavy trading volume of 2456199 shares. The company report on May 5, 2021 that Tronox Declares Quarterly Dividend.

Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX), the world’s leading integrated manufacturer of titanium dioxide pigment, announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.08 per share. The dividend is payable on May 28, 2021 to shareholders of record at the close of business on May 17, 2021.

About Tronox.

It opened the trading session at $21.41, the shares rose to $22.74 and dropped to $21.41, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for TROX points out that the company has recorded 60.23% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -239.39% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.28M shares, TROX reached to a volume of 2456199 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Tronox Holdings plc [TROX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TROX shares is $26.43 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TROX stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Tronox Holdings plc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 20, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wells Fargo raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on February 07, 2018, representing the official price target for Tronox Holdings plc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $21, while Morgan Stanley analysts kept a Equal-Weight rating on TROX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Tronox Holdings plc is set at 1.01, with the Price to Sales ratio for TROX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.18. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.82, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.92. Price to Free Cash Flow for TROX in the course of the last twelve months was 13.35 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.30.

Trading performance analysis for TROX stock

Tronox Holdings plc [TROX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.82. With this latest performance, TROX shares dropped by -8.53% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 60.23% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 210.25% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TROX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.62, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.29, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.46 for Tronox Holdings plc [TROX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 22.52, while it was recorded at 21.52 for the last single week of trading, and 16.47 for the last 200 days.

Tronox Holdings plc [TROX]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Tronox Holdings plc [TROX] shares currently have an operating margin of +10.92 and a Gross Margin at +21.30. Tronox Holdings plc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +35.05.

Return on Total Capital for TROX is now 6.48, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 22.02. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 79.23, with Return on Assets sitting at 16.37. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Tronox Holdings plc [TROX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 200.29. Additionally, TROX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 66.70, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 51.78. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 194.58, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 64.80.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Tronox Holdings plc [TROX] managed to generate an average of $149,468 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.27 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.47.Tronox Holdings plc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 2.10.

Tronox Holdings plc [TROX]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Tronox Holdings plc posted 0.03/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.02/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 250.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TROX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Tronox Holdings plc go to 48.90%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Tronox Holdings plc [TROX]

There are presently around $2,322 million, or 69.90% of TROX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TROX stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 13,409,746, which is approximately 18.261% of the company’s market cap and around 1.70% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 10,332,794 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $231.46 million in TROX stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $175.53 million in TROX stock with ownership of nearly 27.053% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Tronox Holdings plc stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 139 institutional holders increased their position in Tronox Holdings plc [NYSE:TROX] by around 27,015,378 shares. Additionally, 60 investors decreased positions by around 4,623,893 shares, while 17 investors held positions by with 72,001,129 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 103,640,400 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TROX stock had 58 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,424,911 shares, while 17 institutional investors sold positions of 1,343,069 shares during the same period.