Susquehanna lifts Nutrien Ltd. [NTR] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Nutrien Ltd. [NYSE: NTR] price surged by 2.17 percent to reach at $1.29. The company report on June 22, 2021 that Nutrien Raises Guidance: Announces a Further Half-Million Tonne Increase in 2021 Potash Production.

Nutrien Ltd (TSX and NYSE: NTR) announced that it has increased its first-half 2021 earnings guidance given the strength in global fertilizer markets and strong operational results. First-half 2021 adjusted net earnings per share (EPS) is expected to be $2.30 to $2.50, up significantly from our previous guidance of $2.00 to $2.20 (first quarter adjusted net earnings per share was $0.29).

We will provide updated 2021 full year guidance at the time of our second quarter results in early August. However, we expect the midpoints of both our 2021 adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EPS guidance to be above the top end of the ranges previously provided at the time of our first quarter results.

A sum of 1779573 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 2.16M shares. Nutrien Ltd. shares reached a high of $60.62 and dropped to a low of $59.05 until finishing in the latest session at $60.61.

The one-year NTR stock forecast points to a potential downside of -4.0. The average equity rating for NTR stock is currently 2.10, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Nutrien Ltd. [NTR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NTR shares is $58.28 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NTR stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Susquehanna have made an estimate for Nutrien Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Positive, with their previous recommendation back on June 29, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Raymond James raised their target price from $72 to $85. The new note on the price target was released on June 15, 2021, representing the official price target for Nutrien Ltd. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $60 to $68, while HSBC Securities kept a Buy rating on NTR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Nutrien Ltd. is set at 1.51, with the Price to Sales ratio for NTR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.68. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.55.

NTR Stock Performance Analysis:

Nutrien Ltd. [NTR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.13. With this latest performance, NTR shares dropped by -4.55% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 28.52% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 88.82% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NTR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.23, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.25, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.96 for Nutrien Ltd. [NTR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 60.24, while it was recorded at 60.27 for the last single week of trading, and 51.77 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Nutrien Ltd. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Nutrien Ltd. [NTR] shares currently have an operating margin of +8.06 and a Gross Margin at +21.54. Nutrien Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +2.20.

Return on Total Capital for NTR is now 5.19, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 1.46. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 2.12, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.02. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Nutrien Ltd. [NTR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 50.79. Additionally, NTR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 33.68, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 24.07. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 48.91, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 32.43.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Nutrien Ltd. [NTR] managed to generate an average of $26,652 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.13 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.46.

Nutrien Ltd. [NTR] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $22,155 million, or 69.35% of NTR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NTR stocks are: ROYAL BANK OF CANADA with ownership of 30,838,309, which is approximately -1.529% of the company’s market cap and around 0.25% of the total institutional ownership; FIRST EAGLE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 19,960,612 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.21 billion in NTR stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $1.11 billion in NTR stock with ownership of nearly 37.698% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Nutrien Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 284 institutional holders increased their position in Nutrien Ltd. [NYSE:NTR] by around 50,546,503 shares. Additionally, 200 investors decreased positions by around 42,343,238 shares, while 96 investors held positions by with 272,639,897 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 365,529,638 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NTR stock had 92 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,905,103 shares, while 41 institutional investors sold positions of 9,306,872 shares during the same period.