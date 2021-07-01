Sotera Health Company [SHC] Revenue clocked in at $842.11 million, down -11.70% YTD: What’s Next?

Sotera Health Company [NASDAQ: SHC] slipped around -0.7 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $24.23 at the close of the session, down -2.81%. The company report on May 13, 2021 that Sotera Health Co to Host Earnings Call.

Sotera Health Co (NASDAQ:SHC) will be discussing their earnings results in their 2021 First Quarter Earnings call to be held on May 13, 2021 at 9:00 AM Eastern Time.

To listen to the event live or access a replay of the call – visit https://www.investornetwork.com/event/presentation/78376.

Sotera Health Company stock is now -11.70% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. SHC Stock saw the intraday high of $24.58 and lowest of $24.03 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 30.38, which means current price is +14.24% above from all time high which was touched on 03/15/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.10M shares, SHC reached a trading volume of 2242608 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Sotera Health Company [SHC]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SHC shares is $31.89 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SHC stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for Sotera Health Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on March 03, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Robert W. Baird raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on January 14, 2021, representing the official price target for Sotera Health Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $31, while RBC Capital Mkts analysts kept a Outperform rating on SHC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sotera Health Company is set at 0.69, with the Price to Sales ratio for SHC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.85. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 14.60, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.40.

How has SHC stock performed recently?

Sotera Health Company [SHC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.06. With this latest performance, SHC shares dropped by -0.29% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -11.92% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SHC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.67, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.54, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.11 for Sotera Health Company [SHC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 24.29, while it was recorded at 24.57 for the last single week of trading.

Sotera Health Company [SHC]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Sotera Health Company [SHC] shares currently have an operating margin of +31.48 and a Gross Margin at +47.00. Sotera Health Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -4.72.

Return on Total Capital for SHC is now 11.20, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -1.70. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Sotera Health Company [SHC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 422.11. Additionally, SHC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 80.85, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 69.14. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 419.78, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 80.40.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Sotera Health Company [SHC] managed to generate an average of -$12,872 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.74 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.31.Sotera Health Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.10 and a Current Ratio set at 2.40.

Earnings analysis for Sotera Health Company [SHC]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SHC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Sotera Health Company go to 34.33%.

Insider trade positions for Sotera Health Company [SHC]

There are presently around $6,007 million, or 88.20% of SHC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SHC stocks are: WARBURG PINCUS LLC with ownership of 105,417,315, which is approximately -11.362% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; GTCR LLC, holding 70,278,209 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.7 billion in SHC stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $235.52 million in SHC stock with ownership of nearly 32.67% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Sotera Health Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 107 institutional holders increased their position in Sotera Health Company [NASDAQ:SHC] by around 33,703,321 shares. Additionally, 34 investors decreased positions by around 33,348,170 shares, while 7 investors held positions by with 180,880,453 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 247,931,944 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SHC stock had 60 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,213,793 shares, while 16 institutional investors sold positions of 2,784,959 shares during the same period.