Norfolk Southern Corporation [NSC] stock Resumed by Stifel analyst, price target now $272

Norfolk Southern Corporation [NYSE: NSC] closed the trading session at $262.09 on 06/29/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $261.15, while the highest price level was $265.00. The company report on June 22, 2021 that Norfolk Southern applauds 43 chemical customers for shipping safely by rail.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE: NSC) applauds 43 chemical customers who earned its 2020 Thoroughbred Chemical Safety Award for safely handling products regulated as hazardous materials. These companies safely shipped or originated at least 1,000 carloads – a combined total of more than 156,000 carloads – over Norfolk Southern’s rail network without a single incident in 2020.

As common carriers, Norfolk Southern and other U.S. railroads have obligations to provide transportation for companies that manufacture or use hazardous materials in their businesses. Typically, these products move in tank cars owned or leased by customers, who are responsible for maintaining the cars and ensuring that they are properly secured for transit.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 10.30 percent and weekly performance of -0.75 percent. The stock has been moved at 10.72 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -6.70 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -3.03 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.10M shares, NSC reached to a volume of 1636457 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Norfolk Southern Corporation [NSC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NSC shares is $295.43 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NSC stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stifel have made an estimate for Norfolk Southern Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on June 22, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Vertical Research raised their target price to Hold. The new note on the price target was released on March 26, 2021, representing the official price target for Norfolk Southern Corporation stock. On January 28, 2021, analysts increased their price target for NSC shares from 224 to 254.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Norfolk Southern Corporation is set at 3.98, with the Price to Sales ratio for NSC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.67. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.50, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.00. Price to Free Cash Flow for NSC in the course of the last twelve months was 48.89 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

NSC stock trade performance evaluation

Norfolk Southern Corporation [NSC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.75. With this latest performance, NSC shares dropped by -6.70% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 10.72% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 51.78% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NSC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 34.12, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 31.22, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.90 for Norfolk Southern Corporation [NSC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 277.35, while it was recorded at 263.92 for the last single week of trading, and 249.85 for the last 200 days.

Norfolk Southern Corporation [NSC]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Norfolk Southern Corporation [NSC] shares currently have an operating margin of +34.70 and a Gross Margin at +34.70. Norfolk Southern Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +20.53.

Return on Total Capital for NSC is now 12.00, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 7.24. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 13.41, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.23. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Norfolk Southern Corporation [NSC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 92.27. Additionally, NSC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 47.99, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 35.53. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 87.76, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 45.64.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 11.07 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.25.Norfolk Southern Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Norfolk Southern Corporation [NSC] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Norfolk Southern Corporation posted 1.53/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.33/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 15.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NSC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Norfolk Southern Corporation go to 15.20%.

Norfolk Southern Corporation [NSC]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $48,557 million, or 76.10% of NSC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NSC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 18,869,812, which is approximately 0.267% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; JPMORGAN CHASE & CO, holding 17,189,551 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.51 billion in NSC stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $4.4 billion in NSC stock with ownership of nearly 1.312% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Norfolk Southern Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 584 institutional holders increased their position in Norfolk Southern Corporation [NYSE:NSC] by around 7,371,723 shares. Additionally, 650 investors decreased positions by around 9,200,762 shares, while 356 investors held positions by with 168,697,087 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 185,269,572 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NSC stock had 144 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,833,097 shares, while 72 institutional investors sold positions of 1,401,845 shares during the same period.