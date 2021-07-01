NetEase Inc. [NTES] is 20.34% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

NetEase Inc. [NASDAQ: NTES] closed the trading session at $115.25 on 06/30/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $113.715, while the highest price level was $115.63. The company report on June 30, 2021 that NetEase Publishes 2020 Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Report.

NetEase, Inc. (“NetEase” or “the Company,” NASDAQ: NTES; HKEX: 9999), one of China’s leading internet and online game services providers, announced that it has published its 2020 Environmental, Social and Governance (“ESG”) Report, outlining the Company’s ESG policies and performance. The report underscores NetEase’s approach to ESG and considers the impact of its actions on users, employees, business partners and all stakeholders.

The report summarizes NetEase’s recent comprehensive review of ESG issues that will steer the future direction of the Company’s ESG strategy. It also details NetEase’s efforts in corporate governance, environmental protection, energy efficiency, cybersecurity, human capital development, supply chain management, product innovation, industry engagement and charitable activities, among others.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 20.34 percent and weekly performance of 8.19 percent. The stock has been moved at 23.34 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -2.81 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 11.61 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.94M shares, NTES reached to a volume of 2557357 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about NetEase Inc. [NTES]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NTES shares is $132.84 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NTES stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Daiwa Securities have made an estimate for NetEase Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 14, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on June 12, 2020, representing the official price target for NetEase Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $450, while New Street analysts kept a Buy rating on NTES stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for NetEase Inc. is set at 3.20, with the Price to Sales ratio for NTES stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.54. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.83, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 22.75. Price to Free Cash Flow for NTES in the course of the last twelve months was 26.40 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.30.

NTES stock trade performance evaluation

NetEase Inc. [NTES] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.19. With this latest performance, NTES shares dropped by -2.81% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 23.34% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 34.21% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NTES stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.64, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 64.27, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.00 for NetEase Inc. [NTES]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 111.24, while it was recorded at 111.14 for the last single week of trading, and 103.55 for the last 200 days.

NetEase Inc. [NTES]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and NetEase Inc. [NTES] shares currently have an operating margin of +19.74 and a Gross Margin at +52.92. NetEase Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +16.37.

Return on Total Capital for NTES is now 13.82, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 16.23. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 16.32, with Return on Assets sitting at 9.23. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, NetEase Inc. [NTES] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 24.73. Additionally, NTES Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 19.83, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 14.32. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.58, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.46.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, NetEase Inc. [NTES] managed to generate an average of $480,004 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 12.44 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.56.NetEase Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.30 and a Current Ratio set at 2.30.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for NetEase Inc. [NTES] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, NetEase Inc. posted 1.22/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.98/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 24.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NTES. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for NetEase Inc. go to 1.86%.

NetEase Inc. [NTES]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $27,516 million, or 38.40% of NTES stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NTES stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 23,430,942, which is approximately 4.227% of the company’s market cap and around 45.00% of the total institutional ownership; ORBIS ALLAN GRAY LTD, holding 18,299,076 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.11 billion in NTES stocks shares; and INVESCO LTD., currently with $1.72 billion in NTES stock with ownership of nearly 37.57% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in NetEase Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 218 institutional holders increased their position in NetEase Inc. [NASDAQ:NTES] by around 25,471,766 shares. Additionally, 243 investors decreased positions by around 22,625,776 shares, while 57 investors held positions by with 190,655,737 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 238,753,279 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NTES stock had 66 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,358,722 shares, while 54 institutional investors sold positions of 2,666,430 shares during the same period.