Needham slashes price target on Nutanix Inc. [NTNX] – find out why.

Nutanix Inc. [NASDAQ: NTNX] loss -3.02% on the last trading session, reaching $38.22 price per share at the time. The company report on June 30, 2021 that Multicloud – An Open-And-Shut Case for Irish Lawyers.

The Bar of Ireland Chooses Nutanix to Build Affordable Hybrid Cloud With a Focus on Performance, Scalability, and Agility.

Nutanix (NASDAQ: NTNX), a leader in private, hybrid and multicloud computing, announced that The Bar of Ireland selected Nutanix to build a multicloud environment that could meet increasing demands related to application performance, scalability, and agility, while also addressing the strict budgetary constraints of a non-profit organization.

Nutanix Inc. represents 207.72 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $8.02 billion with the latest information. NTNX stock price has been found in the range of $38.21 to $39.27.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.51M shares, NTNX reached a trading volume of 2505803 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Nutanix Inc. [NTNX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NTNX shares is $44.43 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NTNX stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Needham have made an estimate for Nutanix Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 23, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JP Morgan raised their target price from $30 to $38. The new note on the price target was released on May 04, 2021, representing the official price target for Nutanix Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $37, while Piper Sandler analysts kept a Overweight rating on NTNX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Nutanix Inc. is set at 1.19, with the Price to Sales ratio for NTNX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.02.

Trading performance analysis for NTNX stock

Nutanix Inc. [NTNX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.35. With this latest performance, NTNX shares gained by 17.42% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 20.00% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 61.23% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NTNX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 64.51, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.76, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 65.91 for Nutanix Inc. [NTNX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 32.11, while it was recorded at 39.29 for the last single week of trading, and 29.11 for the last 200 days.

Nutanix Inc. [NTNX]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Nutanix Inc. [NTNX] shares currently have an operating margin of -63.16 and a Gross Margin at +77.92. Nutanix Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -66.75.

Return on Total Capital for NTNX is now -162.84, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -178.53. Additionally, NTNX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 174.60, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 36.39.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Nutanix Inc. [NTNX] managed to generate an average of -$141,472 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.13 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.74.Nutanix Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

Nutanix Inc. [NTNX]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Nutanix Inc. posted -0.39/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.67/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 41.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NTNX.

An analysis of insider ownership at Nutanix Inc. [NTNX]

There are presently around $5,582 million, or 72.60% of NTNX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NTNX stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 28,948,778, which is approximately -0.752% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; GENERATION INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLP, holding 18,769,847 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $717.38 million in NTNX stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $688.71 million in NTNX stock with ownership of nearly 0.91% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Nutanix Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 134 institutional holders increased their position in Nutanix Inc. [NASDAQ:NTNX] by around 12,456,502 shares. Additionally, 154 investors decreased positions by around 7,163,427 shares, while 47 investors held positions by with 126,436,309 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 146,056,238 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NTNX stock had 46 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,320,862 shares, while 63 institutional investors sold positions of 1,410,723 shares during the same period.