MongoDB Inc. [MDB] stock Initiated by Goldman analyst, price target now $310

MongoDB Inc. [NASDAQ: MDB] loss -5.78% on the last trading session, reaching $361.52 price per share at the time. The company report on June 30, 2021 that MongoDB Announces Pricing of Upsized Public Offering of Class A Common Stock.

MongoDB, Inc. (“MongoDB”) (Nasdaq: MDB), the leading, modern general purpose database platform, announced the pricing of an underwritten public offering of 2,500,000 shares of its Class A common stock at a price to the public of $365.00 per share. MongoDB estimates that the net proceeds from the sale of the shares will be approximately $889.0 million, after deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and estimated offering expenses payable by MongoDB. The offering is expected to close on July 2, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.

Morgan Stanley and Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC are acting as joint book-running managers for the offering. Drexel Hamilton, Guzman & Company, Siebert Williams Shank and Tigress Financial Partners are acting as co-managers for the offering.

MongoDB Inc. represents 61.36 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $22.67 billion with the latest information. MDB stock price has been found in the range of $360.00 to $368.46.

If compared to the average trading volume of 821.44K shares, MDB reached a trading volume of 2171305 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about MongoDB Inc. [MDB]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MDB shares is $379.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MDB stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for MongoDB Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 14, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Mizuho raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on April 13, 2021, representing the official price target for MongoDB Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $325, while UBS analysts kept a Neutral rating on MDB stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for MongoDB Inc. is set at 13.90, with the Price to Sales ratio for MDB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 35.32.

Trading performance analysis for MDB stock

MongoDB Inc. [MDB] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.64. With this latest performance, MDB shares gained by 24.77% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -0.64% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 59.72% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MDB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.21, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.74, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.51 for MongoDB Inc. [MDB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 311.29, while it was recorded at 379.26 for the last single week of trading, and 308.11 for the last 200 days.

MongoDB Inc. [MDB]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and MongoDB Inc. [MDB] shares currently have an operating margin of -35.45 and a Gross Margin at +68.57. MongoDB Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -45.22.

Return on Total Capital for MDB is now -19.86, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -25.52. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -686.01, with Return on Assets sitting at -19.51. Additionally, MDB Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 100.48, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 74.11.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, MongoDB Inc. [MDB] managed to generate an average of -$105,137 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.35 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.43.MongoDB Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.30 and a Current Ratio set at 3.30.

MongoDB Inc. [MDB]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, MongoDB Inc. posted -0.22/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.39/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 43.60%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MDB.

An analysis of insider ownership at MongoDB Inc. [MDB]

There are presently around $19,271 million, or 86.60% of MDB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MDB stocks are: CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS with ownership of 7,459,737, which is approximately 1.068% of the company’s market cap and around 3.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 5,228,520 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.89 billion in MDB stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $1.8 billion in MDB stock with ownership of nearly 4.971% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in MongoDB Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of June and at the time of the June reporting period, where 264 institutional holders increased their position in MongoDB Inc. [NASDAQ:MDB] by around 5,865,997 shares. Additionally, 191 investors decreased positions by around 5,162,264 shares, while 54 investors held positions by with 42,277,487 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 53,305,748 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MDB stock had 83 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,024,360 shares, while 51 institutional investors sold positions of 764,087 shares during the same period.