MFA Financial Inc. [MFA] is 17.99% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

MFA Financial Inc. [NYSE: MFA] plunged by -$0.01 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $4.62 during the day while it closed the day at $4.59. The company report on June 3, 2021 that MFA Financial, Inc. Announces Appointment of Laurie Goodman as Non-Executive Chair of the Board.

MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE: MFA) announced that its Board of Directors has appointed Laurie Goodman as non-executive Chair of the Board, effective immediately. Ms. Goodman assumes the role of Board Chair from George H. Krauss, who retired from the Board after 24 years of service as a director of MFA following the company’s annual meeting of stockholders held earlier in June.

Ms. Goodman has been a director of MFA since 2014 and has been a member of the Board’s Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee and Audit Committee since joining the Board, and she has been Chair of the Audit Committee since 2017.

MFA Financial Inc. stock has also loss -3.57% of its value over the past 7 days. However, MFA stock has inclined by 12.78% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 19.53% and gained 17.99% year-on date.

The market cap for MFA stock reached $2.07 billion, with 451.13 million shares outstanding and 433.45 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.55M shares, MFA reached a trading volume of 2373359 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about MFA Financial Inc. [MFA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MFA shares is $4.65 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MFA stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Keefe Bruyette have made an estimate for MFA Financial Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on April 13, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on November 24, 2020, representing the official price target for MFA Financial Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $3.50, while JMP Securities analysts kept a Mkt Outperform rating on MFA stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for MFA Financial Inc. is set at 0.13, with the Price to Sales ratio for MFA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.99. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.82, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.73.

MFA stock trade performance evaluation

MFA Financial Inc. [MFA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.57. With this latest performance, MFA shares gained by 4.32% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 19.53% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 84.34% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MFA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.17, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.36, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.58 for MFA Financial Inc. [MFA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.48, while it was recorded at 4.71 for the last single week of trading, and 3.85 for the last 200 days.

MFA Financial Inc. [MFA]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and MFA Financial Inc. [MFA] shares currently have an operating margin of +25.75 and a Gross Margin at +82.34. MFA Financial Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -297.22.

Return on Total Capital for MFA is now 0.58, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -12.84. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -23.00, with Return on Assets sitting at -6.63. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, MFA Financial Inc. [MFA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 171.77. Additionally, MFA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 63.20, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 62.56. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 171.79, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 63.20.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, MFA Financial Inc. [MFA] managed to generate an average of -$11,923,140 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 1.90 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.02.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for MFA Financial Inc. [MFA] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, MFA Financial Inc. posted 0.19/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.23/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -17.40%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MFA.

MFA Financial Inc. [MFA]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $1,274 million, or 64.00% of MFA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MFA stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 45,292,799, which is approximately 0.611% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 44,234,915 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $203.04 million in MFA stocks shares; and STARWOOD CAPITAL GROUP MANAGEMENT, L.L.C., currently with $195.32 million in MFA stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in MFA Financial Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 89 institutional holders increased their position in MFA Financial Inc. [NYSE:MFA] by around 26,973,136 shares. Additionally, 103 investors decreased positions by around 30,957,085 shares, while 45 investors held positions by with 219,679,068 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 277,609,289 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MFA stock had 22 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,182,216 shares, while 33 institutional investors sold positions of 17,488,465 shares during the same period.