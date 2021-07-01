Market cap of NextGen Acquisition Corp. II [NGCA] reaches 393.69M – now what?

NextGen Acquisition Corp. II [NASDAQ: NGCA] closed the trading session at $10.29 on 06/30/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $10.26, while the highest price level was $10.49.

If compared to the average trading volume of 792.59K shares, NGCA reached to a volume of 2295899 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about NextGen Acquisition Corp. II [NGCA]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for NextGen Acquisition Corp. II is set at 0.21

NGCA stock trade performance evaluation

NextGen Acquisition Corp. II [NGCA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.78.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The RSI for the last a single of trading hit 65.58, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 66.13 for NextGen Acquisition Corp. II [NGCA], while it was recorded at 10.28 for the last single week of trading.

NextGen Acquisition Corp. II [NGCA]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals