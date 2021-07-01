Market cap of 23andMe Holding Co. [ME] reaches 745.00M – now what?

23andMe Holding Co. [NASDAQ: ME] gained 1.48% on the last trading session, reaching $11.69 price per share at the time. The company report on June 21, 2021 that Industry Leaders Join 23andMe Board of Directors.

Dr. Valerie Montgomery Rice and Peter Taylor Join 23andMe’s Board as the Company Sets to Accelerate Personalized Healthcare Based on Human Genetics.

23andMe Holding Co. (Nasdaq: ME) (“23andMe”), a leading consumer genetics and research company, announced that, following the June 16 closing of the previously announced business combination between 23andMe, Inc. and VG Acquisition Corp. (“VGAC”), Dr. Valerie Montgomery Rice, the president and dean of Morehouse School of Medicine, became a member of its board of directors, joining Peter Taylor, president of the ECMC Foundation, along with Evan Lovell, Chief Investment Officer of the Virgin Group, and the five board members of 23andMe, Inc.

23andMe Holding Co. represents 63.57 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $745.00 million with the latest information. ME stock price has been found in the range of $11.31 to $11.8885.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.48M shares, ME reached a trading volume of 1674272 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about 23andMe Holding Co. [ME]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for 23andMe Holding Co. is set at 0.62, with the Price to Sales ratio for ME stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.44. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.67, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.00.

Trading performance analysis for ME stock

23andMe Holding Co. [ME] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.91. With this latest performance, ME shares gained by 17.02% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 0.52% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ME stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.06, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.95, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.58 for 23andMe Holding Co. [ME]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.50, while it was recorded at 11.77 for the last single week of trading.

23andMe Holding Co. [ME]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

23andMe Holding Co.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.00 and a Current Ratio set at 0.00.

An analysis of insider ownership at 23andMe Holding Co. [ME]

There are presently around $175 million, or 29.40% of ME stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ME stocks are: SOROBAN CAPITAL PARTNERS LP with ownership of 2,028,935, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 0.37% of the total institutional ownership; SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP, holding 1,143,548 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $13.37 million in ME stocks shares; and 683 CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $12.03 million in ME stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

74 institutional holders increased their position in 23andMe Holding Co. [NASDAQ:ME] by around 9,722,074 shares. Additionally, 48 investors decreased positions by around 14,509,162 shares, while 1 investors held positions by with 9,245,109 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 14,986,127 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ME stock had 65 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,008,045 shares, while 31 institutional investors sold positions of 8,215,372 shares during the same period.