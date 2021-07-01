Market Analysts see Welltower Inc. [WELL] gaining to $90. Time to buy?

Welltower Inc. [NYSE: WELL] gained 0.54% on the last trading session, reaching $83.41 price per share at the time. The company report on June 29, 2021 that Welltower Closes $500 Million Senior Unsecured Notes Offering.

Welltower® Inc. (NYSE: WELL) (“Welltower” or the “Company”) announced that it has successfully closed its offering (the “Offering”) of $500 million in 2.050% senior unsecured notes due January 2029.

Welltower intends to use the net proceeds from the Offering for general corporate purposes, including repayment of debt and investing in health care and seniors housing properties.

Welltower Inc. represents 417.24 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $34.59 billion with the latest information. WELL stock price has been found in the range of $82.67 to $83.825.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.93M shares, WELL reached a trading volume of 1653441 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Welltower Inc. [WELL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WELL shares is $82.37 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WELL stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BMO Capital Markets have made an estimate for Welltower Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on June 25, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Scotiabank raised their target price from $68 to $83. The new note on the price target was released on June 23, 2021, representing the official price target for Welltower Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $92, while Raymond James analysts kept a Strong Buy rating on WELL stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Welltower Inc. is set at 1.55, with the Price to Sales ratio for WELL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.86. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.20, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.14. Price to Free Cash Flow for WELL in the course of the last twelve months was 145.90.

Trading performance analysis for WELL stock

Welltower Inc. [WELL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.45. With this latest performance, WELL shares gained by 11.56% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 32.46% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 62.72% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WELL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 67.09, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 67.86, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 65.37 for Welltower Inc. [WELL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 76.81, while it was recorded at 83.46 for the last single week of trading, and 67.23 for the last 200 days.

Welltower Inc. [WELL]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Welltower Inc. [WELL] shares currently have an operating margin of +16.55 and a Gross Margin at +21.09. Welltower Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +21.29.

Return on Total Capital for WELL is now 2.37, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.26. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 6.21, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.97. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Welltower Inc. [WELL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 89.01. Additionally, WELL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 47.09, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 43.77. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 86.18, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 45.60.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Welltower Inc. [WELL] managed to generate an average of $2,314,052 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 11.35 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.14.

Welltower Inc. [WELL]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Welltower Inc. posted 0.42/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.19/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 121.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WELL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Welltower Inc. go to 13.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Welltower Inc. [WELL]

There are presently around $31,990 million, or 94.10% of WELL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of WELL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 65,903,096, which is approximately 2.381% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 43,189,692 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.6 billion in WELL stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $2.0 billion in WELL stock with ownership of nearly -0.161% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Welltower Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 334 institutional holders increased their position in Welltower Inc. [NYSE:WELL] by around 34,847,938 shares. Additionally, 349 investors decreased positions by around 30,477,071 shares, while 120 investors held positions by with 318,205,374 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 383,530,383 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. WELL stock had 68 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,990,287 shares, while 74 institutional investors sold positions of 3,817,595 shares during the same period.