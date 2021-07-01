Market Analysts see Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. [SBRA] gaining to $21. Time to buy?

Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. [NASDAQ: SBRA] traded at a high on 06/30/21, posting a 0.05 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $18.20. The company report on June 30, 2021 that Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. to Participate in Virtual Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted by JMP.

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (Nasdaq: SBRA) announced that Rick Matros, the company’s Chair and Chief Executive Officer, Harold Andrews, the company’s Chief Financial Officer, Talya Nevo-Hacohen, the company’s Chief Investment Officer, and Michael Costa, the company’s Executive Vice President of Finance and Chief Accounting Officer, will participate in a virtual non-deal roadshow hosted by JMP July 13, 2021.

About Sabra.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 2406664 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. stands at 2.38% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.07%.

The market cap for SBRA stock reached $3.87 billion, with 215.93 million shares outstanding and 213.15 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.78M shares, SBRA reached a trading volume of 2406664 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. [SBRA]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SBRA shares is $19.71 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SBRA stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BMO Capital Markets have made an estimate for Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on May 21, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Stifel raised their target price from $17 to $21. The new note on the price target was released on May 10, 2021, representing the official price target for Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $17 to $20, while Jefferies kept a Buy rating on SBRA stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. is set at 0.38, with the Price to Sales ratio for SBRA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.43. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.10, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.12. Price to Free Cash Flow for SBRA in the course of the last twelve months was 85.54.

How has SBRA stock performed recently?

Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. [SBRA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.17. With this latest performance, SBRA shares gained by 0.94% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 4.06% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 26.13% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SBRA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.59, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.96, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.61 for Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. [SBRA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 17.75, while it was recorded at 18.32 for the last single week of trading, and 16.95 for the last 200 days.

Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. [SBRA]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. [SBRA] shares currently have an operating margin of +21.63 and a Gross Margin at +38.13. Sabra Health Care REIT Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +18.80.

Return on Total Capital for SBRA is now 2.16, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 1.88. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 3.22, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.84. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. [SBRA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 71.57. Additionally, SBRA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 41.72, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 40.77. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 71.03, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 41.40.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. [SBRA] managed to generate an average of $2,920,974 per employee.

Earnings analysis for Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. [SBRA]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. posted 0.14/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.15/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -6.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SBRA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. go to 7.10%.

Insider trade positions for Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. [SBRA]

There are presently around $3,475 million, or 90.60% of SBRA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SBRA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 32,864,483, which is approximately 1.527% of the company’s market cap and around 1.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 30,442,142 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $554.05 million in SBRA stocks shares; and PRINCIPAL FINANCIAL GROUP INC, currently with $227.61 million in SBRA stock with ownership of nearly 26.582% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 170 institutional holders increased their position in Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. [NASDAQ:SBRA] by around 19,195,061 shares. Additionally, 132 investors decreased positions by around 17,551,611 shares, while 58 investors held positions by with 154,208,626 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 190,955,298 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SBRA stock had 40 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,145,381 shares, while 29 institutional investors sold positions of 973,961 shares during the same period.