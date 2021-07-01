Market Analysts see Change Healthcare Inc. [CHNG] gaining to $25.75. Time to buy?

Change Healthcare Inc. [NASDAQ: CHNG] traded at a low on 06/30/21, posting a -1.41 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $23.04. The company report on June 3, 2021 that Change Healthcare Enhances Developers’ Ability to Scale API Use and Comply with Pending CMS Interoperability Rule.

Healthcare innovators have new documentation, testing, and community support for Change Healthcare’s industry-leading clinical, operational, and patient experience API products.

Change Healthcare (Nasdaq: CHNG) announced an expansion of the self-service resources it offers developers to use application programming interfaces (APIs) at scale to bring new healthcare innovations to market. Additionally, this enhanced experience enables payers to have an easy to integrate solution that helps comply with the pending CMS Interoperability Rule which goes into effect on July 1, 2021.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 1861154 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Change Healthcare Inc. stands at 1.36% while the volatility over the past one month is 1.18%.

The market cap for CHNG stock reached $7.06 billion, with 321.38 million shares outstanding and 308.95 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.83M shares, CHNG reached a trading volume of 1861154 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Change Healthcare Inc. [CHNG]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CHNG shares is $25.44 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CHNG stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Change Healthcare Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on April 29, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Berenberg raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on December 08, 2020, representing the official price target for Change Healthcare Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $15, while Citigroup analysts kept a Buy rating on CHNG stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Change Healthcare Inc. is set at 0.29, with the Price to Sales ratio for CHNG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.28. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.28, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.37. Price to Free Cash Flow for CHNG in the course of the last twelve months was 20.77 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

How has CHNG stock performed recently?

Change Healthcare Inc. [CHNG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.09. With this latest performance, CHNG shares dropped by -2.29% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 26.80% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 105.71% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CHNG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.77, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 41.01, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.44 for Change Healthcare Inc. [CHNG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 23.13, while it was recorded at 23.22 for the last single week of trading, and 20.42 for the last 200 days.

Change Healthcare Inc. [CHNG]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Change Healthcare Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Earnings analysis for Change Healthcare Inc. [CHNG]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Change Healthcare Inc. posted 0.25/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.15/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 66.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CHNG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Change Healthcare Inc. go to 5.30%.

Insider trade positions for Change Healthcare Inc. [CHNG]

There are presently around $6,917 million, or 96.90% of CHNG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CHNG stocks are: BLACKSTONE GROUP INC with ownership of 59,620,253, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.80% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 20,334,469 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $468.51 million in CHNG stocks shares; and CLARKSTON CAPITAL PARTNERS, LLC, currently with $444.72 million in CHNG stock with ownership of nearly 0.05% of the company’s market capitalization.

165 institutional holders increased their position in Change Healthcare Inc. [NASDAQ:CHNG] by around 109,232,449 shares. Additionally, 159 investors decreased positions by around 118,116,871 shares, while 31 investors held positions by with 72,876,117 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 300,225,437 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CHNG stock had 97 new institutional investments in for a total of 55,770,852 shares, while 70 institutional investors sold positions of 55,702,560 shares during the same period.