KB Home [KBH] gain 21.48% so far this year. What now?

KB Home [NYSE: KBH] price plunged by -0.10 percent to reach at -$0.04. The company report on June 24, 2021 that KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of Tortosa, a New-Home Community in a Popular Maricopa, Arizona Master Plan.

Homebuilder offers personalized, new homes in a desirable location, priced from the $290,000s.

KB Home (NYSE: KBH) announced the grand opening of Tortosa, a new-home community in a popular Maricopa, Arizona master plan. The new community is situated off Honeycutt Road near Interstate 10 and State Route 347 in the city of Maricopa, providing access to Chandler, the Southeast Valley and the area’s employment centers. Home shoppers will enjoy the master plan’s amenities, which include a park, children’s playground, walking and biking trails, and plenty of open space. Tortosa is also close to shopping, dining, entertainment, local schools and several community parks.

A sum of 1817172 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.51M shares. KB Home shares reached a high of $41.12 and dropped to a low of $40.29 until finishing in the latest session at $40.72.

The one-year KBH stock forecast points to a potential upside of 23.46. The average equity rating for KBH stock is currently 2.30, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on KB Home [KBH]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KBH shares is $53.20 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KBH stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for KB Home shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on April 16, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on March 16, 2021, representing the official price target for KB Home stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $32 to $51, while Goldman kept a Buy rating on KBH stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for KB Home is set at 1.33, with the Price to Sales ratio for KBH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.90. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.36, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.15. Price to Free Cash Flow for KBH in the course of the last twelve months was 15.52.

KBH Stock Performance Analysis:

KB Home [KBH] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.11. With this latest performance, KBH shares dropped by -13.60% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 17.72% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 32.72% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KBH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 35.04, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 32.18, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.25 for KB Home [KBH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 45.50, while it was recorded at 40.52 for the last single week of trading, and 40.91 for the last 200 days.

Insight into KB Home Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and KB Home [KBH] shares currently have an operating margin of +8.14 and a Gross Margin at +19.33. KB Home’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +7.05.

Return on Total Capital for KBH is now 7.93, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 6.88. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 11.67, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.64. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, KB Home [KBH] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 66.97. Additionally, KBH Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 40.11, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 33.33. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 66.47, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 39.81.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, KB Home [KBH] managed to generate an average of $165,944 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 15.91 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.80.

KBH Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, KB Home posted 0.83/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.53/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 56.60%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for KBH. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for KB Home go to 18.10%.

KB Home [KBH] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $3,347 million, or 90.70% of KBH stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of KBH stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 13,623,218, which is approximately 22.16% of the company’s market cap and around 2.50% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 8,072,829 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $328.73 million in KBH stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $199.27 million in KBH stock with ownership of nearly 0.605% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in KB Home stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of June and at the time of the June reporting period, where 175 institutional holders increased their position in KB Home [NYSE:KBH] by around 10,998,367 shares. Additionally, 169 investors decreased positions by around 10,035,130 shares, while 35 investors held positions by with 61,163,199 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 82,196,696 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. KBH stock had 77 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,749,146 shares, while 48 institutional investors sold positions of 1,579,119 shares during the same period.