JP Morgan slashes price target on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. [MDRX] – find out why.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. [NASDAQ: MDRX] traded at a low on 06/30/21, posting a -0.91 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $18.51. The company report on June 23, 2021 that Veradigm and PRA Health Sciences Partner to Create the Industry’s Leading EHR-Based Clinical Research Network.

Through this strategic partnership, the network aims to reach more than 25,000 physicians and 40 million patients, accelerating trial recruitment and enrollment efforts and expanding patients’ access to clinical research.

Veradigm®, a leading provider of healthcare data and technology solutions and a business unit of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ: MDRX), and PRA Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRAH), one of the world’s leading global contract research organizations, announced the creation of the industry’s leading electronic healthcare records-based clinical research network that reaches more than 25,000 physicians and 40 million patients across the United States.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 2565386 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. stands at 2.18% while the volatility over the past one month is 1.94%.

The market cap for MDRX stock reached $2.58 billion, with 140.19 million shares outstanding and 138.40 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.56M shares, MDRX reached a trading volume of 2565386 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. [MDRX]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MDRX shares is $16.87 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MDRX stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on April 29, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on March 02, 2021, representing the official price target for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $14, while Argus analysts kept a Buy rating on MDRX stock. On October 23, 2020, analysts increased their price target for MDRX shares from 9 to 11.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. is set at 0.40, with the Price to Sales ratio for MDRX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.78. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.55, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.68.

How has MDRX stock performed recently?

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. [MDRX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.31. With this latest performance, MDRX shares gained by 4.52% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 29.71% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 173.41% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MDRX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 64.05, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 63.27, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.70 for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. [MDRX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 17.17, while it was recorded at 18.66 for the last single week of trading, and 14.55 for the last 200 days.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. [MDRX]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. [MDRX] shares currently have an operating margin of -3.84 and a Gross Margin at +34.35. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -8.83.

Return on Total Capital for MDRX is now -2.70, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -6.87. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -8.99, with Return on Assets sitting at -4.33. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. [MDRX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 17.00. Additionally, MDRX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 14.53, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 9.71. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 15.67, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 13.39.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. [MDRX] managed to generate an average of -$15,788 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.90 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.49.Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

Earnings analysis for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. [MDRX]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. posted 0.18/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.12/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 50.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MDRX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. go to 8.00%.

Insider trade positions for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. [MDRX]

There are presently around $2,705 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MDRX stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 24,581,704, which is approximately -0.616% of the company’s market cap and around 2.40% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 15,929,936 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $294.86 million in MDRX stocks shares; and DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP, currently with $203.67 million in MDRX stock with ownership of nearly 0.583% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 94 institutional holders increased their position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. [NASDAQ:MDRX] by around 14,006,240 shares. Additionally, 121 investors decreased positions by around 21,160,681 shares, while 41 investors held positions by with 110,993,349 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 146,160,270 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MDRX stock had 41 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,491,142 shares, while 25 institutional investors sold positions of 857,756 shares during the same period.